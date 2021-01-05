 Skip to content
(KVOA Tucson)   Dude, you can't have THAT much weed   (kvoa.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The two hundred fifty pounds were dutifully placed into the property room until the court date, when the 80 pounds will be presented to the bench."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let he who hasn't messed up their units and accidentally ordered a quarter ton of weed cast the first stone.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What the hell difference does it make? That's like arresting everybody at the Rose Bowl parade for having, just too many, god damned flowers!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The trick is making it look like it's for personal use...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate headline
Jesus, that's a lot of weed
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's just been collecting it for a while.
Jesus saves.
 
Waffle Nazi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They caught the dummy car and while they're having a photoshoot on the side of the road, two semis breezed past carrying the real load
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
lol who deals in brickweed in 2021?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

culebra: lol who deals in brickweed in 2021?


masons
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

culebra: lol who deals in brickweed in 2021?


Jesus, apparently.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The weed business is so stupid. The "I need 1000 units(whatever that may be: lbs, vapez, suppositories) with a crazy fast turnaround at x bargain basement price or no deal" bullshiat is creating a weird bottleneck. Mainly because either the job gets done and takes 3 months to pay or gets done and the middleman pays and sits on the product and blames the contractor for some nitpicky quasi-error that's actually the middleman's fault, or contractor does the job doesn't get paid and product doesnt get picked up then is stuck figuring out what to do. I only consider this based on hypothetical thoughts that didn't happen
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 500x500]


If I had my say, that hat would be green.
 
morg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well not all at once, I mean a man can only eat so many brownies.

/I gotta learn how to cook with marijuana because while I love my gummies they taste like crap.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spacechecker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is there a limit on the amount of beer you can have? Serious question. Is there a point where you have to get some kind of distributors or manufacturers license or something?
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Is there a limit on the amount of beer you can have? Serious question. Is there a point where you have to get some kind of distributors or manufacturers license or something?


You can legally make 200 gallons of beer or wine a year in the US
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
JESUS! You're a f*cking idiot.
 
tdyak [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Is there a limit on the amount of beer you can have? Serious question. Is there a point where you have to get some kind of distributors or manufacturers license or something?


Interesting question. My guess is the law on booze comes in when you try to sell or serve it to others for consideration. Or if you were manufacturing a significant amount for sale or not
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

anuran: spacechecker: Is there a limit on the amount of beer you can have? Serious question. Is there a point where you have to get some kind of distributors or manufacturers license or something?

You can legally make 200 gallons of beer or wine a year in the US


So 5 pints a day...hmmmmm
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Personnel Use
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Is there a limit on the amount of beer you can have? Serious question. Is there a point where you have to get some kind of distributors or manufacturers license or something?


There is an A in the ATF for a reason.

I welcome when we can treat sh*t like this as a tax issue.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
More reasons not to smoke weed.
 
camarugala
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh great. Sheriff Mark Lamb is on the case and, as usual, is showboating again. Was there a camera crew around by chance?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: What the hell difference does it make? That's like arresting everybody at the Rose Bowl parade for having, just too many, god damned flowers!


Does that analogy sound better...on WEED?
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Well not all at once, I mean a man can only eat so many brownies.

/I gotta learn how to cook with marijuana because while I love my gummies they taste like crap.


That sucks, I've had some that are just fabulously flavored.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I gotta learn how to cook with marijuana because while I love my gummies they taste like crap.


Gummies are a good edible because you can easily cut them for an exact dose, but there is something new (for me at any rate) being sold in Colorado: syrup.  The syrup is half-way between a (unreasonably expensive) tincture and a drink.  The advantage of the syrup over a gummy is that its latency is about 40 minutes instead of a quite variable hour and a half for the gummy and its cheap.

/the syrup also tastes like crap
 
