(BBC-US)   Naked, eating snails and living in an Australian swamp while on the run is no way to go thru life son   (bbc.com) divider line
15
15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had snails once. Escargot on a cruise ship. Seems to be just a delivery system for garlic butter.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Australian snails probably gave him some nasty parasitic disease, he's dead already
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That...actually sounds like a very Australian way to go through life
 
princhester
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is the same story as another one from yesterday
 
zimbach [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a movie with this scene in it?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Snailed it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh man, I just read the article.

The man escaped from prison and was literally confronted with a Faustian agreement, be rescued by Mr Faust and be imprisoned; or keep his freedom, possibly in exchange for his life.

The fishermen allowed the man to hop on board their boat, with Mr Faust offering him his shorts to cover his modesty.

"He's in hospital with handcuffs on with two cops babysitting him," Mr Faust told 9News.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like something I heard two guys happen to them.  Maybe every earlier today on Fark, still funny though.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I had snails once. Escargot on a cruise ship. Seems to be just a delivery system for garlic butter.


And?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like snails. When I visit Paris, my first stop is an ultimate tourist trap. L'Etoile 1903, Avenue de Wagram. I get escargot and a picon biere.

However, I would assume that Australian snails are poisonous, venomous, and marsupial.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think the snails there can carry Rat Lungworm. Brain worms are no fun.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zimbach: Wasn't there a movie with this scene in it?


Sounds more like Survivorman.
 
CRtwenty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
After that experience prison is probably like a luxury resort in comparison
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

