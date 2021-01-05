 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Thousands of candles recalled due to...wait for it...wait for it...wait for it...wait for it...wait for it...wait for it...wait for it...waaaaaait for it...wait for it...wait for it...wait for it...wait for it...wait for it...being a fire hazard   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
17
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I lost my entire candle collection due to an extended fire.  At some point I had it under control, extinguished, and then all of a sudden, there it was on fire again.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I lost my entire candle collection due to an extended fire.  At some point I had it under control, extinguished, and then all of a sudden, there it was on fire again.


Can't tell if serious, but I laughed way too hard at this.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You had one job, candles. One job. And, that was pretty much it...
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby!!!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Consumers are asked to stop using the three-wick soy candles...

Wait, wut?
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hallelujah
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i thought it said candies...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Billy Liar: I lost my entire candle collection due to an extended fire.  At some point I had it under control, extinguished, and then all of a sudden, there it was on fire again.

Can't tell if serious, but I laughed way too hard at this.


"There It Was On Fire Again" should be the slogan for 2020.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
About... oh... four years ago, there was a YouTube extravaganza of DIY videos showing how you could "heat a room" using flower pots and tea light candles. I don't know what you might expect, but you can find a video to match your expectations, guaranteed. It is a miracle! It is a stupid scam! And everything in between.

Anyway, things often got out of hand. A candle is supposed to be a small pool of melted wax, no bigger than a dime or so, that gets wicked up and burned. Great. No problem. But when some idiot puts a bunch of candles next to each other, the one candle melts all the wax of the surrounding candles, and pretty soon, you have a huge pool of wax with five wicks coming out of it. That quickly becomes a hot pool of flaming wax.

There is a peculiar thing about oil lamps that they can wick the oil faster than it burns. They become slow motion dribbling flame throwers, basically. People have no idea how fire and heat works.

People, and not just Florida man, will find a way to do stupid things.
 
phishrace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just put a warning sign on them. Problem solved.

urbanremainschicago.comView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If only there was some way to put out the flame...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
farknozzle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Candles a fire hazard?
Holy shiat, no way.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Consumers are asked to stop using the three-wick soy candles...

Wait, wut?


Yep, and the combination of soy and three wicks apparently means that the wick flame gets hot enough to light the pool of wax on top on fire. That is a cascading fire. If left, it will break the glass and go everywhere.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is the future Democrats want.
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phishrace: Just put a warning sign on them. Problem solved.

[urbanremainschicago.com image 580x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Billy Liar: I lost my entire candle collection due to an extended fire.  At some point I had it under control, extinguished, and then all of a sudden, there it was on fire again.

Can't tell if serious, but I laughed way too hard at this.


Actually I was thinking of the story about the guy that insured his cigar collection, smoked them, then filed a claim for fire damage.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is why I only use Unicorn oil lamps.
 
