(SFGate)   Here's a foolproof way to speed up COVID vaccinations in the USA: sabotage the fridge they're stored in so that they all need to be given within a few hours or expire   (sfgate.com) divider line
WillofJ2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So how would the know if the vaccines "spoil"? I would bet there are plenty of times vaccines are gonna be given that have been left out too long
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No stimulus check until vaccinated.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GallantPelham: No stimulus check until vaccinated.


Poor people continue to not receive covid help. So same as it was for the last 8 months.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
