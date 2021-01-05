 Skip to content
(JSOnline)   No one will face charges in the Jacob Blake shooting.
posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 4:49 PM



swankywanky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice how the D.A. slid that news out while everyone's focus is diverted towards GA and D.C.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is probably why a lot of downtown businesses never took the boards down from their windows.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Nice how the D.A. slid that news out while everyone's focus is diverted towards GA and D.C.


The brutal cynic in me thinks "they're hoping black folks will protest tomorrow, just so the cops have someone besides Proud Boys that they can be beating to death."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The NBA should have ignored Obama to strike for change while the iron was hot.

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/obama-​a​dvised-lebron-james-nba-season-boycott​
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, glad that's all over.

/ Good luck, Kenosha
// At least it's cold enough to keep more people inside now
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Put a cop life in danger, you will get shot.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The state-sanctioned extrajudicial executions will largely continue.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cops are farking pigs, and police unions are criminal enterprises.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: swankywanky: Nice how the D.A. slid that news out while everyone's focus is diverted towards GA and D.C.

The brutal cynic in me thinks "they're hoping black folks will protest tomorrow, just so the cops have someone besides Proud Boys that they can be beating to death."


WI National Guard was activated last week in anticipation and there's officers from a few counties away for crowd control already.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Put a cop life in danger, you will get shot.


Let me guess, you claim to be "pro life".
LOL.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People can see you pigs.

They all know now.

It's called the internet.


Day of reckoning is nigh.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nadie_AZ: The NBA should have ignored Obama to strike for change while the iron was hot.

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/obama-a​dvised-lebron-james-nba-season-boycott​


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nadie_AZ: The NBA should have ignored Obama to strike for change while the iron was hot.

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/obama-a​dvised-lebron-james-nba-season-boycott​


Would love to see what you're referencing, do you have a source that isn't propaganda?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe in a couple weeks the Justice Department will wake up and take a look.
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Nadie_AZ: The NBA should have ignored Obama to strike for change while the iron was hot.

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/obama-a​dvised-lebron-james-nba-season-boycott

[Fark user image 716x960]

[Fark user image 850x959]


Those two tweets are too small, can you MAKE THEM LARGER
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: FormlessOne: swankywanky: Nice how the D.A. slid that news out while everyone's focus is diverted towards GA and D.C.

The brutal cynic in me thinks "they're hoping black folks will protest tomorrow, just so the cops have someone besides Proud Boys that they can be beating to death."

WI National Guard was activated last week in anticipation and there's officers from a few counties away for crowd control already.


"Champing at the bit" shouldn't apply to cops, never mind the National Guard...
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Astonishing.  7 times in the back.
 
