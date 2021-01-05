 Skip to content
 
(MSNBC)   So it begins, the great derpstorm of our time   (msnbc.com)
37
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When future children come to this part of the text book...they will never believe it. They'll probably want whatever we were smoking.

We're almost there. 15 days, friends. 15 days. It has been a pleasure to shiat on Red Hats with you magnificent bastards.

May we all remember how we got here. May we remember the friends we made a long the way. May we remember what is at stake should we start bickering amongst ourselves.

/ stay safe, you glorious golden asshats, so when the resistance calls...we may answer.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Losers.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would love to see all these morans watching a giant screen presentation of the announcement that Biden wins. Watching them collectively lose their shiat would be glorious.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've got nothing right now but I'm really amused by how serious this hare looks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Also, y'know, fark fascists and I hope we can get a certification without violence tomorrow
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Think of the problems that could be solved tonight and tomorrow.
 
Pinner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If only the gene pool that gathers in DC can be culled somehow...
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And this all happening when the guy they worship is trying to get to another country to play golf. Sheeple be sheeple!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Farking idiots
 
pounddawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just remember "they're the smart ones. S-M-R-T, smart".
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: When future children come to this part of the text book...they will never believe it. They'll probably want whatever we were smoking.


You are assuming that said future children will be smart, thoughtful people, and not drooling idiots straight out of Idiocracy.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: And this all happening when the guy they worship is trying to get to another country to play golf. Sheeple be sheeple!



Scotland's leader told him he can't come
 
Jz4p
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: When future children come to this part of the text book...they will never believe it. They'll probably want whatever we were smoking.


Then they'll shrug and toss it onto the bonfire which must always burn lest the zombies detect the scent of men.

/If you want trippy, I give you the Defenestration of Prague.
//We haven't even shoved anyone out a window in decades, centuries even!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where are the Israelis with an "oops, dropped a WP" when you really need them?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't these people have jobs?
 
spleef420
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To paraphrase"Team America"...we're gonna get shiat all over our dicks AND pussies if you don't let us FARK THIS ASSHOLE!
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Derpstorm has been happening since 1/20/2016. This is just the rear edge of it, known collectively as the WhatThefarkitude.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Be a shame if the national guard had to kill them all.

/just kidding, it wouldn't be a shame
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump's cult of troglodytes.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was watching a live stream on this. It was scary the stuff they believe. Propaganda works.
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Their sole evidence of fraud is that he lost, because to them it's not possible that he lost, therefore the result must be fraudulent.

His view too.

You cannot use logic with these people.
 
schubie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My dumbass dad went to DC and all I got was this covid
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The next two weeks is going to feel like 2 years.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Think of the problems that could be solved tonight and tomorrow.


You mean something like a big cloud of cyanide?  I'm thinking of Tom Lehrer's song "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park."

"But it's not against any religion, to want to dispose of a pigeon."

or

"We'll murder them all amidst laughter and merriment, except for the few we take home to experiment."

"All the world seems in tune, on a spring afternoon, when we're poisoning pigeons in the park."

And I don't suppose it will cause much anxiety with the Audubon Society - do you?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pert: Their sole evidence of fraud is that he lost, because to them it's not possible that he lost, therefore the result must be fraudulent.

His view too.

You cannot use logic with these people.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I was watching a live stream on this. It was scary the stuff they believe. Propaganda works.


"That's the price of free speech", shall the absolutism lunatics continue to claim.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
eat shiat trump voters.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: When future children come to this part of the text book...they will never believe it. They'll probably want whatever we were smoking.

We're almost there. 15 days, friends. 15 days. It has been a pleasure to shiat on Red Hats with you magnificent bastards.

May we all remember how we got here. May we remember the friends we made a long the way. May we remember what is at stake should we start bickering amongst ourselves.

/ stay safe, you glorious golden asshats, so when the resistance calls...we may answer.


When my children - or more likely my nieces and nephews since I hate children - ask me what I was doing on this day I'll say I was sipping a Ballast Point Sculpin because I was working from home and watching the results come in from Georgia. A bunch of fat farks were gathering in DC wearing Steelers colors for some reason and may have been planning to get violent.

Being a dual National I had always considered the United Kingdom to be my escape hatch from this Yankee Doodle farknuts; but they too effed themselves royally recently. So at that moment I was researching how to claim Greek citizenship under my grandmother.

Wait what was the question?
 
ENS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A part of me is sympathetic. These are people who want to feel that they have some agency in their lives and that their cause is a principled defense of liberty.

The reality of being the uncalled Aunt or the socially excluded curmudgeon that settles into the soothing flattery of right wing propaganda calling you one of the few real patriots is sort of understandable.

It would be nice if they weren't trying to tear down representative democracy in pursuit of their delusions - that's where they lose me
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No masks. No distancing. Lotsa yelling.

Self-correcting problem for about 10% of them in a couple of weeks.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Nadie_AZ: I was watching a live stream on this. It was scary the stuff they believe. Propaganda works.

"That's the price of free speech", shall the absolutism lunatics continue to claim.


And somehow, germany remains free while banning nazi stuff
 
farker99
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Near where I live there is a house with a TRUMP flag out front.
The small writing is
Make Liberals Cry Again.
I laugh every time I see it.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think the worst part of the last four years has just been how dumb this is. I've essentially watched a third of the US run repeatedly into a brick wall in support of a cult of personality dedicated to a shiatty reality tv star and con man.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: gameshowhost: Nadie_AZ: I was watching a live stream on this. It was scary the stuff they believe. Propaganda works.

"That's the price of free speech", shall the absolutism lunatics continue to claim.

And somehow, germany remains free while banning nazi stuff


Yarp.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Geotpf: iheartscotch: When future children come to this part of the text book...they will never believe it. They'll probably want whatever we were smoking.

You are assuming that said future children will be smart, thoughtful people, and not drooling idiots straight out of Idiocracy.


If those future children are as golden as the 18-21YO's I have to deal with here, you and I will look like the idiots. These kids are not taking any rwnj shiat and I'm here for them.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm hoping they have a lot of orgies.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 minute ago  

towatchoverme: No masks. No distancing. Lotsa yelling.

Self-correcting problem for about 10% of them in a couple of weeks.


Why do people say such ignorant shiat like this? These assholes will spread this shiat far and farking wide and I guaran-farking-tee not one of them will die from covid...but many of their victims will. Do you honestly believe these farkwits won't spread this shiat to others outside their little Republican bubble?
 
