The FBI has deemed the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville as not being a terrorist act
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlyingBacon
1 hour ago  
Not so sure of that.
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
Suicide is brainless.
 
NikolaiFarkoff
1 hour ago  
Chief Drake says the FBI has deemed the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville as not being a terrorist act.

mgh
1 hour ago  
Remember this has insurance repercussion.  If it was a terrorist act, insurance companies could avoid paying out.

So it wouldn't surprise me if they figured the guy was dead, nobody is going to be prosecuted under terrorism charges, so don't let insurance companies screw the building owners and businesses in the area.
 
Demetrius
1 hour ago  
vudukungfu
1 hour ago  
well he left enough DNA at the scene for them to determine he is white.
 
NikolaiFarkoff
1 hour ago  

mgh: Remember this has insurance repercussion.  If it was a terrorist act, insurance companies could avoid paying out.

So it wouldn't surprise me if they figured the guy was dead, nobody is going to be prosecuted under terrorism charges, so don't let insurance companies screw the building owners and businesses in the area.


I think this is it -- they're looking at a guy who acted alone, with virtually zero likelihood of copycats or collaborators, and weighing the options in favor of all those properties owners being able to make claims and get their places fixed.

Solid point. Yet a sad reality, since it seems to let nutjobs off the hook, at least in the court of public opinion.
 
nekom
1 hour ago  
Eh to me terrorism usually involves either a religious or political motive.  This seems like a suicide with extra steps.  Call it what you will.
 
Myrdinn
1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Yet a sad reality, since it seems to let nutjobs off the hook, at least in the court of public opinion.


Means we need to write a new law.
 
KickahaOta
1 hour ago  
They're probably correct, in the sense of a particular legal definition of terrorism that pretty much nobody else uses.

According to the always-reliable Internet, the FBI's definition of terrorism is "the unlawful use of force or violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof in furtherance of political or social objectives."

The bolded part is the key part. Terrorism, at least by this definition, isn't about the way you use force. It's about the reason you use force. Terrorism, by this definition, is about using violence to push for some sort of societal change.

If a crazy person blows up their ex's apartment building, they're using a method -- the bombing of a building -- that's certainly the sort of thing that terrorists do. But if all they want to do is kill the ex and anyone who happens to be near them, it's not terrorism by this definition.

And that leads to the situation here. What happens if someone suicide-bombs a block in downtown Nashville and doesn't say why, and they're not obviously connected to some broader group with a social purpose? It's a hideous, wrongful act. But if nobody knows the reason for it, what sort of societal change can it be pushing for? How can it be terrorism?

But of course this distinction gets lost in translation, because in the broader world there really is no definition of terrorism. People use the word to mean 'pretty much any spectacular violent act', or 'pretty much any violent act carried out by someone we don't like.'
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
Duh, he was white.
 
WhoGAS
1 hour ago  
Of course it wasn't terrorism.  It was a targeted attack and suicide.  He warned people to leave the area.  Terrorists prefer there to be many innocents.
 
Noticeably F.A.T.
1 hour ago  

nekom: Eh to me terrorism usually involves either a religious or political motive.  This seems like a suicide with extra steps.  Call it what you will.


If there wasn't a political motivation then by federal definition it isn't terrorism, and those are the rules that the F(ederal)BI operates under. We can call it whatever we want, but government agencies can't.

/Don't know if there's any evidence of political motivation, I haven't been keeping up with the story.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: Of course it wasn't terrorism.  It was a targeted attack and suicide.  He warned people to leave the area.  Terrorists prefer there to be many innocents.


Terrorists don't believe in innocents.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
1 hour ago  
I dunno, I feel like if my family and I lived on that block or anywhere near there and heard that shiat in the middle of the night on Christmas, we'd be pretty terrified. But on the record and for insurance purposes? We found the whole situation hilarious. A farking laugh riot.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

mgh: Remember this has insurance repercussion.  If it was a terrorist act, insurance companies could avoid paying out.

So it wouldn't surprise me if they figured the guy was dead, nobody is going to be prosecuted under terrorism charges, so don't let insurance companies screw the building owners and businesses in the area.


I'm way too jaded to believe that for a second thanks frark
made me to jaded
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  

nekom: Eh to me terrorism usually involves either a religious or political motive.  This seems like a suicide with extra steps.  Call it what you will.


He was a qanon/reptilian nut. Seems to me its a religious/political motive.
 
Noticeably F.A.T.
1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: NikolaiFarkoff: Yet a sad reality, since it seems to let nutjobs off the hook, at least in the court of public opinion.

Means we need to write a new law.


22 USC § 2656f(d)(2)
 
mcreadyblue
1 hour ago  
Walker
1 hour ago  
I Googled "Terrorism definition" and first thing said:

FBI definition of terrorism: The unlawful use of force or violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a Government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.

Sounds like terrorism to me from the FBI's own description.
It was violence against property. He was mad at AT&T. And had social objectives to stop those 5G lizard people.
 
roc6783
1 hour ago  
No charges in Jacob Blake case, no terrorist in Nashville.  Just a whole pile of Nope today.
 
Corvus
1 hour ago  

nekom: Eh to me terrorism usually involves either a religious or political motive.  This seems like a suicide with extra steps.  Call it what you will.


Sure but when that disgruntled Muslim guy shot up his work place years ago it was magically called "terrorism" even though it wasn't political.

Not sure legally if it was counted as that but everyone said it was.
 
maxheck
1 hour ago  
How does Britain deal with David Icke? He never seemed to blow things up, just work as a sportscaster and politician.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

Walker: I Googled "Terrorism definition" and first thing said:

FBI definition of terrorism: The unlawful use of force or violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a Government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.

Sounds like terrorism to me from the FBI's own description.
It was violence against property. He was mad at AT&T. And had social objectives to stop those 5G lizard people.


Maybe the FBI definition needs to add that the perceived things have to be somewhat real
 
AmbassadorBooze
1 hour ago  

mgh: Remember this has insurance repercussion.  If it was a terrorist act, insurance companies could avoid paying out.

So it wouldn't surprise me if they figured the guy was dead, nobody is going to be prosecuted under terrorism charges, so don't let insurance companies screw the building owners and businesses in the area.


If that were the reasoning, the insurance industry needs to start donating more money to politicians who are in charge of the FBI.

Who did they forget to grease up?
 
Noticeably F.A.T.
1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Myrdinn: NikolaiFarkoff: Yet a sad reality, since it seems to let nutjobs off the hook, at least in the court of public opinion.

Means we need to write a new law.

22 USC § 2656f(d)(2)


Quoted the wrong comment and didn't preview to see that fark was gonna trash the link. Batting a thousand today.
 
BullBearMS
1 hour ago  
How do we know he wasn't a terrorist for those lizard people he kept talking about?
 
hardinparamedic
1 hour ago  

BullBearMS: How do we know he wasn't a terrorist for those lizard people he kept talking about?


I mean he didn't kill any Jewslizard people did he?
 
WhoGAS
1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Noticeably F.A.T.: Myrdinn: NikolaiFarkoff: Yet a sad reality, since it seems to let nutjobs off the hook, at least in the court of public opinion.

Means we need to write a new law.

22 USC § 2656f(d)(2)

Quoted the wrong comment and didn't preview to see that fark was gonna trash the link. Batting a thousand today.


Meh.  most noticeably fat people are ignored anyway.  take it from me.  And now I've already forgotten what I'm replying to.
 
Corvus
1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: Of course it wasn't terrorism.  It was a targeted attack and suicide.  He warned people to leave the area.  Terrorists prefer there to be many innocents.


Not true. Looks like he was targeting a building.

Terrorist have many times called in their own bomb threats because it's often about scaring people not killing  people.
 
Eightballjacket
1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: mgh: Remember this has insurance repercussion.  If it was a terrorist act, insurance companies could avoid paying out.

So it wouldn't surprise me if they figured the guy was dead, nobody is going to be prosecuted under terrorism charges, so don't let insurance companies screw the building owners and businesses in the area.

I think this is it -- they're looking at a guy who acted alone, with virtually zero likelihood of copycats or collaborators, and weighing the options in favor of all those properties owners being able to make claims and get their places fixed.

Solid point. Yet a sad reality, since it seems to let nutjobs off the hook, at least in the court of public opinion.


Yeah, everyone was really holding off on judging this guy until the FBI weighed in on the matter.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
1 hour ago  
Does it really matter, he is not fit to stand trial.
 
Walker
1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Walker: I Googled "Terrorism definition" and first thing said:

FBI definition of terrorism: The unlawful use of force or violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a Government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.

Sounds like terrorism to me from the FBI's own description.
It was violence against property. He was mad at AT&T. And had social objectives to stop those 5G lizard people.

Maybe the FBI definition needs to add that the perceived things have to be somewhat real


"It's real to me dammit!"
WhoGAS
1 hour ago  

Corvus: WhoGAS: Of course it wasn't terrorism.  It was a targeted attack and suicide.  He warned people to leave the area.  Terrorists prefer there to be many innocents.

Not true. Looks like he was targeting a building.

Terrorist have many times called in their own bomb threats because it's often about scaring people not killing  people.


That's why I said targeted attack.  I should have said "targeted attack against a private business" but keep forgetting I give people too much credit.  My fault, I did not write for the current audience but the audience in my head.  I hope the clarification helps.
 
khatores
1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: mgh: Remember this has insurance repercussion.  If it was a terrorist act, insurance companies could avoid paying out.

So it wouldn't surprise me if they figured the guy was dead, nobody is going to be prosecuted under terrorism charges, so don't let insurance companies screw the building owners and businesses in the area.

I think this is it -- they're looking at a guy who acted alone, with virtually zero likelihood of copycats or collaborators, and weighing the options in favor of all those properties owners being able to make claims and get their places fixed.

Solid point. Yet a sad reality, since it seems to let nutjobs off the hook, at least in the court of public opinion.


No one is being let off the hook here...if there were anyone to be put on hooks in the first place.

/meat hooks is the name of my new grunge death thrash metal band
//MEATLOAF HOOKS is our first single
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  

mgh: Remember this has insurance repercussion.  If it was a terrorist act, insurance companies could avoid paying out.

So it wouldn't surprise me if they figured the guy was dead, nobody is going to be prosecuted under terrorism charges, so don't let insurance companies screw the building owners and businesses in the area.


This is also a lone whackjob.
 
mrmopar5287
1 hour ago  

mgh: Remember this has insurance repercussion.  If it was a terrorist act, insurance companies could avoid paying out.


Same reason the Chicago "Flood" was deemed to be a "Leak." Insurance does not pay for flood damage.
 
KickahaOta
1 hour ago  

Walker: It was violence against property. He was mad at AT&T. And had social objectives to stop those 5G lizard people.


That's a common theory. But if that's the case, then why didn't the announcements he blared out from the van include "Death to AT&T and all 5G finks", instead of just "evacuate the area" and a recording of Downtown sung by Petula Clark?
 
GreenSun
1 hour ago  
This isn't a case of "White man explode, why no terror? Brown man explode, why always terror!?" It simply is that what he did does not meet the description of terrorism. This guy even had a warning system telling people to get away.

Despite not being a terrorist act, he still caused lots of people problems since he blew up the entire street.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
1 hour ago  

Demetrius: [i.imgur.com image 477x265]


Eh, if Al Qaeda had attacked the twin towers because they thought it was the secret headquarters of the lizard people, 911 might be looked at a little differently.
 
talkertopc
1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I dunno, I feel like if my family and I lived on that block or anywhere near there and heard that shiat in the middle of the night on Christmas, we'd be pretty terrified. But on the record and for insurance purposes? We found the whole situation hilarious. A farking laugh riot.


Most crimes are terrifying without being terrorist acts. The motive is what matters, not the results.
 
TheGreatGazoo
1 hour ago  
To save you a few clicks, Nate Rau is apparently a reporter for the Tennessee Lookout, which is some sort of non-profit news agency.
 
Eightballjacket
1 hour ago  

Walker: I Googled "Terrorism definition" and first thing said:

FBI definition of terrorism: The unlawful use of force or violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a Government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.

Sounds like terrorism to me from the FBI's own description.
It was violence against property. He was mad at AT&T. And had social objectives to stop those 5G lizard people.


Well if I shoot up McDonald's because they only gave me get two dipping sauces, that is an attack on property and trying to advance the cause of more sauce with my buttnuggets.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
1 hour ago  
Terrorists don't typically listen to Petula Clark. Terrorists are more likely to be fans of Connie Francis.
 
ReaverZ
1 hour ago  

Demetrius: [i.imgur.com image 477x265]


and we are done here
 
reddawg1234
1 hour ago  
What the fark do you call it then, a tickle?  Nudge? Poke?  He blew up half a city block!  If that doesn't strike terror in someone what'll does these days?
 
NobleHam
1 hour ago  

mgh: Remember this has insurance repercussion.  If it was a terrorist act, insurance companies could avoid paying out.

So it wouldn't surprise me if they figured the guy was dead, nobody is going to be prosecuted under terrorism charges, so don't let insurance companies screw the building owners and businesses in the area.


This is what my family in Nashville were speculating a few days ago, that it would not be declared a terrorist act because of insurance. And honestly the guy's motivations were so muddled, he's gone now and not part of any organization as far as I know, so it doesn't really work as a terrorist attack. A terrorist attack is meant to dissuade people from certain actions or behaviors, and that's not happening here.
 
NobleHam
1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: Of course it wasn't terrorism.  It was a targeted attack and suicide.  He warned people to leave the area.  Terrorists prefer there to be many innocents.


Not necessarily. Mandela was a proponent of terrorism against property and the state while avoiding casualties. Terrorism just needs to have an intent to coerce, and it's not clear that this guy had that. Even if he did, for that coercion to be credible there has to be implication that there could be more to come, and there is not.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: nekom: Eh to me terrorism usually involves either a religious or political motive.  This seems like a suicide with extra steps.  Call it what you will.

If there wasn't a political motivation then by federal definition it isn't terrorism, and those are the rules that the F(ederal)BI operates under. We can call it whatever we want, but government agencies can't.

/Don't know if there's any evidence of political motivation, I haven't been keeping up with the story.


Political OR social objective. The number of things that can fit into the federal law definition of terrorism is astronomical.

Hate the government like McVeigh - Terrorism.
Hate that K-Pop has become a huge phenomenon and shoot up a K-Pop concert - Terrorism

The FBI and DoJ can wiggle pretty much any act of violence into terrorism that they want.
 
