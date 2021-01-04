 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Ah-Oooooo, werewolves of Pakistan   (boingboing.net) divider line
19
    More: Weird, Affiliate marketing, resident of Peshawar city, powerful asset, Shah Qabool police, Peshawar, Worth watching, Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, city police  
•       •       •

767 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 3:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They seem to have a problem with the undead too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city police has filed an initial chargesheet against the individual, who has not yet been identified

No shiat, he's still got the mask on.

Godamn, do I have to do everything around here?


/Old man Jenkins!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His hair is decidedly imperfect... very disappointed
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

berylman: His hair is decidedly imperfect... very disappointed


I don't really care to meet his tailor either.
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
MST3K - 904 - "Werewolf" Stinger [Skiffleboom.com]
Youtube wCDXwOzG7fE
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Young Frankenstein ( junior ) - Werewolf! ...There!
Youtube gQQtgx4iG8E
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is pretty bad, because in Pakistan, you can't find any Coors Light.

/normally not an issue
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's been done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why was he dressed up like Lando from Return of the Jedi?  Eh...the colors are reversed, but it immediately came to mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I saw a werewolf drinking doodh pati chai at Trader Mahr's...

/بال کامل تھا
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Why was he dressed up like Lando from Return of the Jedi?  Eh...the colors are reversed, but it immediately came to mind.

[Fark user image 425x358]

[Fark user image 425x226]


I always kinda wondered why Lando dressed that way. First time I saw Billy Dee Williams in Empire Strikes Back, I thought, WTF? Blacula?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He'll rip your lungs out and sell them to Chinese organ touts, Jim!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Werewolves ride motorcycles now? We're doomed. DOOMED!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
grandquiet.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Don't worry the Army is on the case...
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Werewolves ride motorcycles now? We're doomed. DOOMED!


Where you been the last fifty years?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MBooda: The_Sponge: Why was he dressed up like Lando from Return of the Jedi?  Eh...the colors are reversed, but it immediately came to mind.

[Fark user image 425x358]

[Fark user image 425x226]

I always kinda wondered why Lando dressed that way. First time I saw Billy Dee Williams in Empire Strikes Back, I thought, WTF? Blacula?


Heh.  He could have been wearing a barrel, and he still would have been suave AF.

/Met him during a comic-con in 2019.
//Brought an empty can of Colt 45 for the paid photo.
///He asked if he could hold it instead.
////I immediately gave it to him.
//CSB.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [grandquiet.files.wordpress.com image 850x424]

Don't worry the Army is on the case...


Heh, that's what I thought of too.  Although I'm pretty sure that particular short took place in Afghanistan.  Close though.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.