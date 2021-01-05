 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man sets fire to building because he was "curious and bored". Alcohol may have been a factor   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Man set fire, Moby, Police, old Johnsonburg Hotel, Liverpool  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And much of fark will.argue whether he is a terrorist or not.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So he's not an arsonist, he's pyrocurious.
 
Waffle Nazi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Man with the Yellow hat is not going to be happy about that, George.
 
Spego
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If only he had known about that obscure thing called the internet.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, police say Higdon exited a nearby auto garage and approached police claiming to have seen a man exit the hotel right before the fire started. According to the complaint, Higdon provided police with a very detailed description of the suspect - details that police say Higdon wouldn't have been able to see from his vantage point, about 100 feet away.

Chalk up another point for Encyclopedia Brown.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: And much of fark will.argue whether he is a terrorist or not.


Well the media has a chart to rely on to make that determination:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Authorities were called for a working fire" sounds like they were arresting someone for soliciting customers.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: And much of fark will.argue whether he is a terrorist or not.


And yet you're here.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Working fire:
Burn burn burn burn burn burn...  Break time...  (Pulls out cell phone) yeah baby. I'm working but I'm burning for you, baby.  Gotta go back to work, babe.  Burn, burn, burn, burn, burn...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You look at those buildings just standing there, thinking their just so cool. It's so easy to set them on fire.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's going to have plenty of time in prison to determine what not to do when bored.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man set fire to old Johnsonburg Hotel in Johnsonburg. Chelsea Johnson reporting
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chelsea Johnson is right!
 
