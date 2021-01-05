 Skip to content
 
(KSTP St. Paul)   Minneapolis PD says Dolal Idd shot first, so they had to kill him and raid his family's house at 2am. Case clos... Oh, and maybe possibly the whole thing was a setup by an informant whose claims weren't entirely true, sorry about that   (kstp.com)
    More: Fail, Police, search warrant application, Informant, Constable, Dolal Idd, Hennepin County Sheriff's Deputies, confidential informant, early morning hours of Dec.  
715 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 4:20 PM (39 minutes ago)



b2theory
1 hour ago  
Setup? Unless the badge cams video was altered, there were shots from inside the vehicle at the police?

Minneapolis Police Release Body Camera Video Of Dolal Idd's Death
Youtube FN2CgsAX9_w
 
edmo
53 minutes ago  

b2theory: Setup? Unless the badge cams video was altered, there were shots from inside the vehicle at the police?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FN2CgsAX​9_w?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Sounds the same. Same weapons, I guess?

Forget the Hans Solo argument. Driving a care at police officers who have already drawn their weapons because you're a threat is gonna get predictable results.

I get pissed at cops all the time but I'm not seeing what I should be outraged about here.
 
b2theory
50 minutes ago  

edmo: b2theory: Setup? Unless the badge cams video was altered, there were shots from inside the vehicle at the police?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FN2CgsAX​9_w?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Sounds the same. Same weapons, I guess?

Forget the Hans Solo argument. Driving a care at police officers who have already drawn their weapons because you're a threat is gonna get predictable results.

I get pissed at cops all the time but I'm not seeing what I should be outraged about here.


Agreed, I was outraged by George Floyd and lived in the third precinct for 10 years. I get the anger. George Floyd wasn't trying to kill the cops.
 
Xai
48 minutes ago  

b2theory: Setup? Unless the badge cams video was altered, there were shots from inside the vehicle at the police?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FN2CgsAX​9_w]


I think by setup they mean "We want to have this guy we don't like killed, how about we try and trick the police into doing it for us"
 
MBooda
34 minutes ago  
Dolal Idd shot first

Definitely a Star Wars bounty hunter name, so I'll allow it.
 
mcreadyblue
34 minutes ago  

Xai: b2theory: Setup? Unless the badge cams video was altered, there were shots from inside the vehicle at the police?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FN2CgsAX​9_w]

I think by setup they mean "We want to have this guy we don't like killed, how about we try and trick the police into doing it for us"


Getting rid of the competition.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse
33 minutes ago  
The only thing I judge the cops for in this scenario is the location of the sting. I live just over a mile from there, and it's always busy. Why the f*ck would you have your informant set up a sting in such a public place, with a dude known for having an itchy trigger finger? I can think of better places nearby that would've been more appropriate at that time of day.
 
mcreadyblue
33 minutes ago  

edmo: b2theory: Setup? Unless the badge cams video was altered, there were shots from inside the vehicle at the police?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FN2CgsAX​9_w?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Sounds the same. Same weapons, I guess?

Forget the Hans Solo argument. Driving a care at police officers who have already drawn their weapons because you're a threat is gonna get predictable results.

I get pissed at cops all the time but I'm not seeing what I should be outraged about here.


That's why I never care at police.
 
justinguarini4ever
33 minutes ago  
Not exactly a boy scout this Dolal character.
 
mrmopar5287
32 minutes ago  
officers didn't find any...records of weapons sales in their search

Yep, because criminals illegally possessing and selling firearms totally keep written records of their sales.
 
big pig peaches
26 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: officers didn't find any...records of weapons sales in their search

Yep, because criminals illegally possessing and selling firearms totally keep written records of their sales.


Written? No.

They use Quickbooks Felony edition.
 
MBooda
24 minutes ago  
Dolal Idd

I had that in Scrabble once.

/dildo lad
 
J_Kushner
18 minutes ago  
What's the big brouhaha over this?
Dolal's brother lived with parents in Eden Prairie...  convicted of homicide.
Dolal lives in parents house in Eden Prairie... shoots at police & is killed.
Police search parents house in Eden Prairie.

Rather than crying "no fair", perhaps Mr & Mrs Idd should question whether they did a poor job of raising their kids.
 
MBooda
18 minutes ago  
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Why the f*ck would you have your informant set up a sting in such a public place, with a dude known for having an itchy trigger finger?

Jackie Brown 1997 (Samuel L. Jackson & Robert Forster)
Youtube 8LWebGOg9ng
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
12 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: The only thing I judge the cops for in this scenario is the location of the sting. I live just over a mile from there, and it's always busy. Why the f*ck would you have your informant set up a sting in such a public place, with a dude known for having an itchy trigger finger? I can think of better places nearby that would've been more appropriate at that time of day.


There's a few different theories on things like that, one being that if you do it in public, with good lighting and people around, the suspect may be less likely to know he's being set up and less likely to react violently.

A lot of it also depends on what the target of the sting is willing to do. I've seen situations where they insist on meeting places like a Walmart parking lot, and refuse to go anywhere else.
 
groppet
9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: officers didn't find any...records of weapons sales in their search

Yep, because criminals illegally possessing and selling firearms totally keep written records of their sales.


It would not surprise me if they had texts or emails for some people selling guns/whatever illegally. We have enough Fark stories about people posting their illegal stuff on social media all the time.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
8 minutes ago  
His older brother murdered a guy in November, but I'm sure he was a good kid, just trying to get his life together after a felony drug conviction, felony theft conviction a pending charge of reckless discharge of a firearm (which was stolen, natch), and being kicked out of his parent's house for "scaring the children" for firing the gun in their house - oh, and a misdemeanor conviction of carrying a firearm in a public place and being accused of car theft. Yep, he was just misunderstood and picked on.
 
hobnail
less than a minute ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: The only thing I judge the cops for in this scenario is the location of the sting. I live just over a mile from there, and it's always busy. Why the f*ck would you have your informant set up a sting in such a public place, with a dude known for having an itchy trigger finger? I can think of better places nearby that would've been more appropriate at that time of day.

There's a few different theories on things like that, one being that if you do it in public, with good lighting and people around, the suspect may be less likely to know he's being set up and less likely to react violently.

A lot of it also depends on what the target of the sting is willing to do. I've seen situations where they insist on meeting places like a Walmart parking lot, and refuse to go anywhere else.


That all makes sense.  Still, that gas station is right in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
 
