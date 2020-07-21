 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The FBI traced Ghislaine Maxwell's calls to her lawyer and pulled GPS data, then deployed a Stingray to determine she was hiding in the last place anyone would look: Her house   (bbc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
most child sex traffickers would use a burner phone.

most
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean.....the last place anyone would expect a wanted criminal to be is in their own house...
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The same stingray that got Steve Irwin? That thing is ruthless.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: most child sex traffickers would use a burner phone.

most


To be fair, the people in trump's orbit tend to be morons.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the bribe money ran out.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Didn't even get a farking warrant to check her house.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
applejuice19.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So weird they hadn't busted down the door and ransacked the place looking for her.

Oh well, it's not like she was suspected of selling a smallish amount of drugs. Nothing that serious. Maybe that's why the cops didn't do that.
 
Snort
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: vudukungfu: most child sex traffickers would use a burner phone.

most

To be fair, the people in trump's orbit tend to be morons.


Everybody Drink!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: vudukungfu: most child sex traffickers would use a burner phone.

most

To be fair, the people in trump's orbit tend to be morons.


Or, they think they are untouchable.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, are people wanting the FBI to just kick down doors and rummage around in houses without probable cause and no warrant? Because typically they need to believe someone is in a house before they can search it.

But we can overturn the 4th Amendment if you like.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's always the last place you look. You don't find it and then keep on lookin'!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: vudukungfu: most child sex traffickers would use a burner phone.

most

To be fair, the people in trump's orbit tend to be morons.


To be fair, back in 1994 when Epstein procured a 13 year-old for Trump to rape, people didn't have burner phones, they had pagers.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So, are people wanting the FBI to just kick down doors and rummage around in houses without probable cause and no warrant? Because typically they need to believe someone is in a house before they can search it.

But we can overturn the 4th Amendment if you like.


It was her own house and she was a fugitive,  exactly whom's rights would be violated if they busted down her door?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe they could have knocked on the door?  Seems like that would have been less complicated.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: SpectroBoy: vudukungfu: most child sex traffickers would use a burner phone.

most

To be fair, the people in trump's orbit tend to be morons.

To be fair, back in 1994 when Epstein procured a 13 year-old for Trump to rape, people didn't have burner phones, they had pagers.


No one believes Trump bought other kids when we already know he likes the ones he made.
 
lectos
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Gyrfalcon: So, are people wanting the FBI to just kick down doors and rummage around in houses without probable cause and no warrant? Because typically they need to believe someone is in a house before they can search it.

But we can overturn the 4th Amendment if you like.

It was her own house and she was a fugitive,  exactly whom's rights would be violated if they busted down her door?


They can't do that.  She's not black nor poor.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: Glorious Golden Ass: SpectroBoy: vudukungfu: most child sex traffickers would use a burner phone.

most

To be fair, the people in trump's orbit tend to be morons.

To be fair, back in 1994 when Epstein procured a 13 year-old for Trump to rape, people didn't have burner phones, they had pagers.

No one believes Trump bought other kids when we already know he likes the ones he made.


Fark needs a "DAMN!" button.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snort: SpectroBoy: vudukungfu: most child sex traffickers would use a burner phone.

most

To be fair, the people in trump's orbit tend to be morons.

Everybody Drink!


Cheers!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: SpectroBoy: vudukungfu: most child sex traffickers would use a burner phone.

most

To be fair, the people in trump's orbit tend to be morons.

To be fair, back in 1994 when Epstein procured a 13 year-old for Trump to rape, people didn't have burner phones, they had pagers.


They traced her phone back in 1994?!?!?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah nope... they knew she was there, this is a fluffer piece to help justify the use of Stingrays. "See folks... they helped us find and catch this incredibly dangerous criminal. So dangerous that in the middle of nowhere our warrant to her cell carrier for GPS information just wasn't accurate enough. The same GPS information that we plugged into our Google maps to get us there."
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Gyrfalcon: So, are people wanting the FBI to just kick down doors and rummage around in houses without probable cause and no warrant? Because typically they need to believe someone is in a house before they can search it.

But we can overturn the 4th Amendment if you like.

It was her own house and she was a fugitive,  exactly whom's rights would be violated if they busted down her door?


It doesn't sound like it was confirmed to be her house.  She used an alias to the sellers, and if a shell company was the on-record buyer then that complicates things.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The word finally came down from the bosses that they had to grab her.... they knew all along.

Epstein didn't kill himself.

I think anyone involved in this charade should be fired.  Broken cameras?  Hiding at your house?  WTF mate?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TWX: johnphantom: Gyrfalcon: So, are people wanting the FBI to just kick down doors and rummage around in houses without probable cause and no warrant? Because typically they need to believe someone is in a house before they can search it.

But we can overturn the 4th Amendment if you like.

It was her own house and she was a fugitive,  exactly whom's rights would be violated if they busted down her door?

It doesn't sound like it was confirmed to be her house.  She used an alias to the sellers, and if a shell company was the on-record buyer then that complicates things.


People tend to forget the pesky things called 'known facts' when emotional outrage is available.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Opacity: Yeah nope... they knew she was there, this is a fluffer piece to help justify the use of Stingrays. "See folks... they helped us find and catch this incredibly dangerous criminal. So dangerous that in the middle of nowhere our warrant to her cell carrier for GPS information just wasn't accurate enough. The same GPS information that we plugged into our Google maps to get us there."


That's kind of what I was thinking. The FBI can claim all day that cell phone tapping and tracking is only used when absolutely necessary, but once they have a new toy they'll come up with excuses to use it. And you can bet they keep the data from anyone who just happens to be nearby, in case it will be useful later.

Hang on, why does my 4g keep dropping in and out?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mean, she is a rich, influential white woman.

It's not like she was a poor, white, non-influential scientist making a state government look bad, or she was a poor, non-white, non-influential mother who might have a kid in her house.

They couldn't afford to just kick her door down during a no-knock raid and just start ransacking the farking place. She's friends with Trump! Just as sharks don't bite lawyers, palace guards don't shoot nobles, even the slavery-enabling monsters, out of professional courtesy.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is she still really alive?   Or are the Lizard People using a body double with a wig and dark sunglasses until another suicide can be arranged?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: Hang on, why does my 4g keep dropping in and out?


[TrumperLogic]Because your body's 5G reception is a little spotty...[/TrumperLogic]
 
orbister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: most child sex traffickers would use a burner phone.


What, like a Samsung Note 7?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The same stingray that got Steve Irwin? That thing is ruthless.


It's like Jaws IV!
 
