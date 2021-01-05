 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fox News)   Tanya Roberts, who was dead, then alive, is dead again   (foxnews.com) divider line
Cyrusv10
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
R.I.P.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And we get the hear about it twice!
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The difference between preparing a statement and stating it immediately is a matter of tact, and good PR.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tom Petty went through the same issue during his passing.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Left out her best work.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So she died, then came back, and now died again?  Did they bury her in a Pet Sematary or something?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bob Pinciotti wanted for questioning.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because it's Faux Nooz I now doubt not only this story but also the existence of blood poisoning.
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
/Couldn't have happened a year earlier, saved her having to endure all of 2020 just to drop dead at the finish line?

//Congratulations on surviving 2020. Take a rest. You've earned it.

///Use whatever take you prefer.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Should we check her again in 3 days?
 
