Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNBC)   The Mall of America is no longer delinquent on its mortgage, so if you were worried your January vacation to Minneapolis was going to suck, fear no more   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Mortgage-backed security, Shopping mall, Mall of America, trophy asset, Commercial mortgage-backed security  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1st off, that place isn't in Minneapolis.

2nd off, if you were coming here to just buy tax free clothes at that place it is in fact YOU who sucks.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: 1st off, that place isn't in Minneapolis.


Since when is a first-tier suburb not commonly referred to by its metro area?

I mean, except Scottsdale, AZ, where you will be murdered for saying they live in Phoenix. And they're all packing.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: arrogantbastich: 1st off, that place isn't in Minneapolis.

Since when is a first-tier suburb not commonly referred to by its metro area?

I mean, except Scottsdale, AZ, where you will be murdered for saying they live in Phoenix. And they're all packing.


Since nobody that lives here calls Bloomington, Minneapolis. That's how we know you don't belong.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Since nobody that lives here calls Bloomington, Minneapolis. That's how we know you don't belong.


When I'm in MN, I say "My uncle lives in Eden Prairie." Anywhere outside of MN, I say "My uncle lives in Minneapolis."
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: arrogantbastich: Since nobody that lives here calls Bloomington, Minneapolis. That's how we know you don't belong.

When I'm in MN, I say "My uncle lives in Eden Prairie." Anywhere outside of MN, I say "My uncle lives in Minneapolis."


Why lie? Are you afraid someone is only going to have ever heard of Minneapolis and you'll look like a jackass for making them ask where Eden Prairie is?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: arrogantbastich: Since nobody that lives here calls Bloomington, Minneapolis. That's how we know you don't belong.

When I'm in MN, I say "My uncle lives in Eden Prairie." Anywhere outside of MN, I say "My uncle lives in Minneapolis."


And BTW, Eden Prairie holds itself out as a city. If you were ever in city hall and saw how they celebrated all the families that founded it, you'd know that.
 
dancingsucks [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southda​l​e_Center

First enclosed mall. About 5 miles away.
 
