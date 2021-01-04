 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Riding an airboat through the streets of his neighborhood, knocking over trash cans, and shooting off fireworks is definitely a way to mock law enforcement, at least for Florida Man   (clickorlando.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, Police, Joseph Prohaska, Law enforcement agency powers, Arrest, public information officer, Criminal law, Constable, Arrest warrant  
•       •       •

181 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 6:20 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not sure who that works.
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Florida Man just gotta be Florida Man. I just wonder if he asked his best buddy to hold his beer before he started his run.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is there anything that alcohol can't accomplish?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"A public information officer said Prohaska knocked over trash cans and was shooting off fireworks during the incident."

notbad.jpg
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sorry, Florida, but your crazy stories about crazy people doing crazy things just aren't sufficient for 2021.

We need video.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.