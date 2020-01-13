 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Prosecutors will not seek death penalty against man who killed family in Celebration, State Attorney says, possibly because if that's how he celebrates no one wants to see him angry   (clickorlando.com) divider line
18
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney, Anthony Todt, Murder, case of Todt, Walt Disney World Resort, death penalty  
•       •       •

886 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 3:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 The decomposing bodies were discovered Jan. 13, 2020, a Monday, in the family's home in Celebration, a planned community near Walt Disney World and developed with a Utopia-like vision by the Walt Disney Co.

Might wanna get your vision checked Mickey. Doesn't sound like any kind of Utopia I'd want to live in.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The decomposing bodies were discovered Jan. 13, 2020, a Monday, in the family's home in Celebration, a planned community near Walt Disney World and developed with a Utopia-like vision by the Walt Disney Co.

Might wanna get your vision checked Mickey. Doesn't sound like any kind of Utopia I'd want to live in.


Working in your pain-in-the-ass customer service job is bad enough, don't live in it too.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cellebration of life?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That community is a Disney created hell.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The decomposing bodies were discovered Jan. 13, 2020, a Monday, in the family's home in Celebration, a planned community near Walt Disney World and developed with a Utopia-like vision by the Walt Disney Co.

Might wanna get your vision checked Mickey. Doesn't sound like any kind of Utopia I'd want to live in.


No, but it IS the utopia that Mickey wants to live in:

South Park: Micky Mouse Loses It
Youtube 7OSNtf76C5M
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida? Not jumping on a chance to kill someone? Da fuq?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an episode of Business Blaze (i.e. Simon Whistler's weirdest YouTube venture to date) in which he talks about the town of Celebration.

Celebration: Walt Disney's Draconian Murder Town
Youtube AX7UWjU6P6A


/it does
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Cellebration of life?


Pro-life, if you will.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was pro-death penalty when I joined this site.

I am now firmly anti-death penalty.  Thanks, Fark.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There were multiple attempts, just so you know, multiple attempts in the last ... over a time frame, there's been attempts,"

That sounds like Trump speak.
Guess he's working with the same type brain.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Cellebration of life?


Bring in that Kool And the Gang horn section. You know you want to...
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Would you at least consider the death penalty for making the entire family wear the exact same pajama print?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Even his name means death.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
article: 'FBI agents found Todt inside his Florida home with the bodies of his family when they arrived to arrest him on a warrant stemming from a health care fraud investigation in Connecticut.'

So if the FBI hadn't been there on an unrelated matter, when would they have found those bodies?...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'FBI agents found Todt inside his Florida home with the bodies of his family when they arrived to arrest him on a warrant stemming from a health care fraud investigation in Connecticut.'

So if the FBI hadn't been there on an unrelated matter, when would they have found those bodies?...


Maybe never.

That AG is not going to win many friends in Florida with this one.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Words Conservatives Use Only Ironically

Freedom
Family
Liberty
Truth
Integrity
Patriot
Christian
Independent
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Words Conservatives Use Only Ironically

Freedom
Family
Liberty
Truth
Integrity
Patriot
Christian
Independent


Wrong thread
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: The decomposing bodies were discovered Jan. 13, 2020, a Monday, in the family's home in Celebration, a planned community near Walt Disney World and developed with a Utopia-like vision by the Walt Disney Co.

Might wanna get your vision checked Mickey. Doesn't sound like any kind of Utopia I'd want to live in.


Pretty much every planned utopia ends up like this.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.