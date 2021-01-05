 Skip to content
 
Ski lift? It's a tarp
    South Bristol, New York, Bristol Mountain ski lift, unidentified woman, BRISTOL, Bristol Mountain Ski Resort  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Catching her in tarp is the name of my new Pornhub category
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a young'un, that was my home ski area. I was even on the patrol there for a while.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something something Big Lebowski and Jackie Treehorn's beach party.

/you know why I'm not posting a link or a gif.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Catching her in tarp is the name of my new Pornhub category


This sounds like a new genre in Japan.
 
funkyeuph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this on the morning news, and they remarked that you're 5x more likely to die riding an elevator.  My reaction was "Well, yeah.  A lot more people use elevators than ski lifts in a given year."  So, I looked it up.  Your odds of dying in an elevator are apparently 1 in 10 million.  So, in a given year, approximately 33 Americans may die in elevators, while between 6 & 7 may die on ski lifts.

I just found that interesting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this happen to a kid at Stevens Pass once. The ski patrol climbed a tower high enough to toss a rope over the lift cable, attached a harness to it and managed to get the kid to grab it so they could lower him to the ground safely. It must have really sucked for people on the lift further up the hill stuck waiting like 20 minutes in the cold for all of that to happen without knowing what was going on.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

funkyeuph: I saw this on the morning news, and they remarked that you're 5x more likely to die riding an elevator.  My reaction was "Well, yeah.  A lot more people use elevators than ski lifts in a given year."  So, I looked it up.  Your odds of dying in an elevator are apparently 1 in 10 million.  So, in a given year, approximately 33 Americans may die in elevators, while between 6 & 7 may die on ski lifts.

I just found that interesting.


Elevator deaths are usually quite horrific. Think pincers holding you in place while you get guillotined in half.

dictionary.comView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thought of this terrifies me.  I worked as a ski instructor and on ski patrol.  We had to evacuate a chair lift at one time.  I wasn't even on it and had nightmares about it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: The thought of this terrifies me.  I worked as a ski instructor and on ski patrol.  We had to evacuate a chair lift at one time.  I wasn't even on it and had nightmares about it.


If you want nightmare fuel, the dude who got asphyxiated at Vail last year after trying to get on a lift where the seat was up is a good start!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An unidentified woman had slipped from the ski lift Sunday and was left dangling above the mountain, hanging from the chair, WHAM reported.

At least they didn't report her going WHAM.  She'd end up on the edge of heaven.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Recently I learned that "tarp" is short for "tarpaulin".  So...that's all I got.
 
drtgb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I had something like this happen to me when skiing.

A ski instructor asked me if it was okay to have a kid ride the lift with me. I was alone so I agreed. The chair came up, I got on and the kid, who had never been on a lift before, only made it half way on, started to fall off and was dangling mostly off the chair holding on with one arm around the arm rest. I grabbed her other arm and held on to her as we went up. We were quite high off the ground for most of the ride. She was screaming and I couldn't do much more for her than to encourage her to hold on while I held on tight- one arm holding her and my other around the center pole holding us both on.

When we got to the top of the hill, someone finally noticed and the stopped the lift just as her skis touched the snow. Then a guy came out and lifted her down.

it was rather terrifying for the girl and for me. I felt like I was about to fall off more than once. I stayed with the girl until her instructor and the rest of the class arrived. Then she skied off with her class and I never saw her again.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bslim: Catching her in tarp is the name of my new Pornhub category


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funkyeuph [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: funkyeuph: I saw this on the morning news, and they remarked that you're 5x more likely to die riding an elevator.  My reaction was "Well, yeah.  A lot more people use elevators than ski lifts in a given year."  So, I looked it up.  Your odds of dying in an elevator are apparently 1 in 10 million.  So, in a given year, approximately 33 Americans may die in elevators, while between 6 & 7 may die on ski lifts.

I just found that interesting.

Elevator deaths are usually quite horrific. Think pincers holding you in place while you get guillotined in half.

[dictionary.com image 300x300]


Don't wanna sleep tonight?

An estimated 200-400 people died on 9/11 trapped in elevators after the planes crashed into the buildings.  While we don't know for sure the exact cause of deaths, the odds-on favorite is fire via jet fuel spilling into the shafts.

Most "unlucky bastard ever" elevator deaths go to the 104 South African miners in 1995 that were riding the elevator out of the mine shaft when a cargo locomotive failed to stop, ran through a barricade, derailed and fell down the shaft on top of them.
 
polecatlou
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I grew up on this hill and as a kid the chairlift never bothered me one bit. As kids we would pull all kinds of shenanigans and reckless BS on these lifts. After not skiing since college i decided to jump back into it and teach my 7 year old. Well I'll tell you, going up this lift is now a completely different experience with him. That bar slaps down immediately and my hand is on him at all times. 7 year olds are wiggly little devils.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sheesh, I was picturing the lifts at someplace like Northstar or Squaw Valley.  Those suckers are a hundred feet off the ground or more.

Of course, even 20 feet looks pretty scary when you're looking down...
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
roadraceengineering.comView Full Size


Wait...
 
