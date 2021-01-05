 Skip to content
 
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 5 is 'Comely' as in: "That lass shore is purty, when I look at her I get all comely"
    More: Interesting, Literature, Oak, Human, Old English, low shrubs, Connecticut, comely color, Linguistics  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I look comely today.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size

Duh, gee Tennessee.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ck3.paradoxwikis.comView Full Size



...

ck3.paradoxwikis.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That puts this magazine in a different light, subs...

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least subby did not say "chick" or "broad".
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not amused at his last name being used as an adjective
Fark user imageView Full Size
Gotta keep it plain as unsalted porridge
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned the word when "Comeliness" was a secondary stat in AD&D.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Well, at least subby did not say "chick" or "broad".


I know. Dames hate it when you use those words.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.balls.ieView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Neutral Milk Hotel - Oh Comely
Youtube Z-fjyEIgWik
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Well, at least subby did not say "chick" or "broad".


I thought there was some rule that "comely" must always be followed by "wench".
 
