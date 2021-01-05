 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1970, the bodies of a family killed by United Mine Workers were found. Possibly surprisingly for a Union of Miners, the conspirators were caught and tried as adults   (history.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think a union of minors is not technically statutory rape.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it me or did that read like it was written for the essay portion of an 8th grade history final?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On December 9, 1969, Boyle won the election but Yablonski asked the U.S. Labor Department to investigate the election for possible fraud.
At that point, Boyle sought to have Yablonski killed.

That seems like it would solve everything, you know?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: On December 9, 1969, Boyle won the election but Yablonski asked the U.S. Labor Department to investigate the election for possible fraud.
At that point, Boyle sought to have Yablonski killed.

That seems like it would solve everything, you know?


Sure it would, if he was murdered, his complaint would become invalid!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: [Fark user image 245x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


FrancoFile: [i.imgur.com image 245x150] [View Full Size image _x_]



By Grathar's hammer...
 
Flashlight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm Not a Miner Dumbass
Youtube J3crWSWc70w
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Is it me or did that read like it was written for the essay portion of an 8th grade history final?


It even has a poorly constructed bibliography at the end...
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was Jayson Boebert in the area?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: [Fark user image 245x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


If you hadn't done this first, I'd have been VERY disappointed in you, Guy.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And then the unions wonder why people don't flock to them as their saviors....
 
Klyukva
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: And then the unions wonder why people don't flock to them as their saviors....


The workers have been brainwashed not to want to kick up 1.25% of their paycheques to mob bosses.

The only good unions for the members are public employee unions because at least then they're in on the scam.
 
amindtat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: And then the unions wonder why people don't flock to them as their saviors....


I wonder why so many people vote against their own interests time and time again...


Joseph Albert "Jock" Yablonski (March 3, 1910 - December 31, 1969) was an American labor leader in the United Mine Workers in the 1950s and 1960s known for seeking reform in the union and better working conditions for miners. In 1969 he challenged Tony Boyle for the presidency of the international union and was defeated. He asked for a Department of Labor (DOL) investigation, charging a fraudulent election. In addition, Yablonski filed suit against the UMWA on five different charges related to fraud. On New Year's Eve, Yablonski, his wife and 25-year-old daughter were murdered, fatally shot at home by three gunmen found to have been hired on orders of Tony Boyle.
A total of seven persons were convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder; two of the assassins were sentenced to death for first-degree murder. DOL completed its investigation, aided by the FBI, and won a suit to overturn the 1969 election by 1972. A new election was held in December of that year and a reform candidate elected, defeating Boyle. Boyle was indicted in 1973 for the three Yablonski murders; he was convicted in 1974 and received three life sentences. The union made important reforms.

Early life, marriages and union career[edit]
Joseph Yablonski, called "Jock", was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 3, 1910, as the son of Polish immigrants,[1] After attending public schools, Yablonski began working in the mines as a boy, joining his father in this industry.
After his father was killed in a mine explosion, Yablonski became active in the United Mine Workers and began to advocate for better working conditions. He was first elected to union office in 1934. In 1940, Yablonski was elected as a representative to the international executive board. In 1958 he was appointed president of UMW District 5.[2]
As a young man, Yablonski married Ann (née Huffman). Their son Kenneth J. Yablonski was born in 1934. Yablonski married again, to Margaret Rita (née Wasicek), an amateur playwright. They had two children, Joseph "Chip" (b. 1941) and Charlotte Yablonski, b. 1944. Both sons became labor attorneys, representing their father in his union activities and later in private practices. Charlotte became a social worker in Clarksville, Pennsylvania, where her family lived. She took leave to work in 1969 on her father's campaign for the UMWA presidency.[2]
Yablonski clashed with Tony Boyle, who was elected president of the UMW in 1963, over how the union should be run. He believed that Boyle did not adequately represent the miners and was too cozy with the mine owners. In 1965, Boyle removed Yablonski as president of District 5 (under changes enacted by Boyle, district presidents were appointed by him, rather than being elected by union members of their district, giving him more control.[2]
In May 1969, Yablonski announced his candidacy for president of the union in the election to be held later that year. As early as June, Boyle was reportedly discussing the need to kill his opponent.[2]
UMWA presidential candidacy[edit]
The United Mine Workers was in turmoil by 1969. Legendary UMWA president John L. Lewis had retired in 1960. His successor, Thomas Kennedy, died in 1963. From retirement, Lewis hand-picked Boyle for the UMWA presidency. Montana miner, Boyle was as autocratic and bullying as Lewis, but not as well liked.[3][4]
From the beginning of his administration, Boyle faced significant opposition from rank-and-file miners and UMWA leaders. Miners' attitudes about their union had also changed. Miners wanted greater democracy and more autonomy for their local unions. There was also a widespread belief that Boyle was more concerned with protecting mine owners' interests than those of his members. Grievances filed by the union often took months-sometimes years-to resolve, lending credence to the critics' claim. Wildcat strikes occurred as local unions, despairing of UMWA assistance, sought to resolve local disputes with walkouts.[3][4][5]
In 1969, Yablonski challenged Boyle for the presidency of UMWA.[4] He was the first anti-administration insurgent candidate in 40 years.[2] In an election widely seen as corrupt, Boyle beat Yablonski in the election held on December 9, by a margin of nearly two-to-one (80,577 to 46,073).[2] Yablonski conceded the election.[6]
On December 18, 1969, he asked the United States Department of Labor (DOL) to investigate the election for fraud.[7] He also initiated five civil lawsuits against UMWA in federal court, on related matters. He alleged that: Boyle and UMWA had denied him use of the union's mailing lists as provided for by law, he had been removed from his position as acting director of Labor's Non-Partisan League in retaliation for his candidacy, the UMW Journal was being used by Boyle as a campaign and propaganda mouthpiece, UMWA had no rules for fair elections, and had printed nearly 51,000 excess ballots which should have been destroyed; and UMWA had violated its fiduciary duties by spending union funds on Boyle's reelection.[8] These charges and their resolution are outlined in the civil case Kenneth J. Yablonski and Joseph A. Yablonski v. United Mine Workers of America et al., 466 F.2d 424 (August 3, 1972), which his sons carried to the end.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_​Y​ablonski

/bold is mine
 
