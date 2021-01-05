 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Iran's military holds first-ever Drone Drill, which is apparently the off-brand version of Clone Stamp   (aljazeera.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, United States, deputy chief of army operations, Iran, Donald Trump, Missile, Air-to-air missile, Unmanned aerial vehicle, Ammunition  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 1:23 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drone Drill is the name of my...

Slightly inattentive woodshop experience
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  Iran's military on Tuesday kicked off its first-ever drill for locally made unmanned aerial vehicles.

Why is the writing on the side of the drones in English?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just want Iran officials to know my services for PS are for sale.

Also... I do a pretty convincing MS Paint drawing just in case you want to kick it up a notch.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A small, personal drone with power tool attachments?

Brilliant!!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Why is the writing on the side of the drones in English?


I personally like the dripping spray paint. They have taken a few US drones from Afghanistan/Iraq and I think brought down two in Iran. So likely everything they have that works is Chinese/Israeli built tech, based on stolen US tech. Not that you'd want to get hit by one of those buzz bombs.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size


Duct tape an Arduino to it, and they're good to go!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
aka "Skeet shooting for Israelis"
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Begun the Drone Wars have.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They have bagpipes in Iran?
 
farker99
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Most of those look very small, not the kind that could carry any significant destructive force. Probably guided by using their very own version of a Contixo controller. Line of sight control only.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Each year, the exercises get longer and longer.  You could say they  (put on counterfeit Ray bans) drone on.

Do not yell!  It will alert Security Services!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dr. One Drill will fill your cavities *and* let you run your speaker cables thru the back of that old bookcase.
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I just want Iran officials to know my services for PS are for sale.

Also... I do a pretty convincing MS Paint drawing just in case you want to kick it up a notch.


CT for Iranian ambassador!  Do it, Biden.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Atomic Jonb: Why is the writing on the side of the drones in English?

I personally like the dripping spray paint. They have taken a few US drones from Afghanistan/Iraq and I think brought down two in Iran. So likely everything they have that works is Chinese/Israeli built tech, based on stolen US tech. Not that you'd want to get hit by one of those buzz bombs.


I mean, what year do you imagine in to be?   Why do you think Persians are stupid?   Why do you think that the "magic" of drone flight requires technology theft?     Newsflash: everything is made in China.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's drones all the way up!
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farker99: Most of those look very small, not the kind that could carry any significant destructive force. Probably guided by using their very own version of a Contixo controller. Line of sight control only.


The Azeris essentially dismantled Armenia's entire ground vehicle inventory with <50lb munitions. An average smartphone has good enough sensors for line-of-sight targeting, and you'd be surprised what 5lb of high explosives can do if they can actually hit what you're aiming at.

Iran's not going to take out a carrier group with these, but they could fark up Sunni infrastructure plenty.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.