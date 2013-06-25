 Skip to content
 
    porch pirate  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police arrived and arrested the suspect, pulling him out of his car before trying to get away.

The police did eventually get away.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would expect a lot better wheelman skills from a stone cold daylight hitter.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
97X BAM! The future of Rock N Roll.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Boogie Down Productions - Love's Gonna Get'cha (Material Love)
Youtube 4NACMjwR5DE
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
With tens of millions of Americans out of work for months in either the worst or second worst economic calamity of our nation's history - and our government so far flipping them the bird and essentially telling them to die poor or get COVID and die poor faster - my feeling on thievery is at the moment..... nuanced.

We have this mindless mantra in America - if you don't work, you don't eat. Well, millions of people CAN'T work - the jobs simply don't exist at the moment for many if not most of them and for others with pre-existing conditions it's basically suicide for them even if their was - but those people still want to eat. What do you think starving people with no options are going to do?

And if that's scary, wait until you realize that we're not doing a damn thing to prepare our society for something even more impactful in the future: general purpose automation. General purpose automation is going to put even more people out of work than are now - and there won't be a pandemic to vaccinate against so that demand comes back. There will just be us Morlocks and the Eloi.
 
Pinner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He got his just deserts?
Wut?
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
97X..Bam!

oh, sorry,wrong station
 
SirMadness
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Holy fark, no wonder this made the news!

The cops actually turned up for a theft!!
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I get you, but there's a difference between stealing what you need to survive from a huge faceless corporation and indiscriminately stealing whatever the equally struggling people on your block happened to have ordered. We have some very serious societal issues that need attention, but fark porch pirates.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love how the homeowner can't contain his Canadian.

"You got to get the front tires on the ground! You want me to get you a shovel?"
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
MST3K - Instant Karma
Youtube Kair0wOXGtY
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Here in very affluent Montgomery County Maryland we drove past a food bank the other day with a line stretching about a mile.

My wife and I are still employed. We're happy to be lucky to be doing so much better than so many. If I catch someone stealing my Amazon packages I'm not getting worked up about it. I'll just order another of whatever it was, and hope that person can keep themselves fed. The faceless corporations are much harder to steal from, and more likely for someone to end up in jail that way.

I obviously don't like stealing, but what I like much much less is millions of people being put in the position of steal or starve through no fault of their own. If our government was doing what other peer nations are doing - paying people and companies to keep people on the employment rolls and in their homes rather than homeless - my opinion would be very different. But, horrifically, we are not. People are starving, are hurting - many millions of them. None of us who aren't should forget that fact, and maybe it's OK for the "Hanging's too good for 'im" comments to be a little........ gauche right now.
 
suze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
THIS, plus Scotland telling Trump to fark off has made my day.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: I love how the homeowner can't contain his Canadian.

"You got to get the front tires on the ground! You want me to get you a shovel?"


Yeah, it'd be a different story around here...

Me: "You're stuck pretty good there. I'ma go get a shovel"
Theif: "I think it's working loose"
Me: "You better hope so; the shovel ain't for the car."
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Except they've found it's not the needy that resort to porch pirating - it's the self entitled.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Doggone it...I was hoping I'd be an Eloi. ( ._.)
 
