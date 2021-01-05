 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Tampa Bay Times)   The vaccine rollout is becoming an even bigger trainwreck when you throw in the Florida factor   (tampabay.com) divider line
31
    More: Florida, Vaccine, Vaccination, Pasco County, Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, Tampa, Florida, phone lines, vaccine registration portal, coronavirus vaccine  
•       •       •

1029 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 11:35 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm shocked, SHOCKED I tell you, that something is f*cked up in Florida.
It's always such a well run state, full of perfectly normal people.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't limit it to Florida man\woman factor.  It's the human factor.
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reposting from yesterday...

Spent 2 hours today trying to register my Dad down here in FL for a shot (Manatee County Florida). What a nightmare experience. They are prioritizing for 1st responders and people over 65. The website couldn't handle the traffic. First the counties covid main page was unresponsive (Expected that).  Then I was actually able to get through to the 8 available 'Ticket Lines'.  Upon entering the ticket lines, the site would say not available, refresh and try again.  Eventually I was able to get into line so to speak.  The site would even tell you many tickets were available. Then the site would churn for 20 minutes telling you not to refresh while it located your ticket, only to finish saying there were no tickets available. Then they ran out.  1200 tickets were available for a 65 and over population of ~113,314.  Good times.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait until the autism starts kicking in.
 
valenumr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

proton: Reposting from yesterday...

Spent 2 hours today trying to register my Dad down here in FL for a shot (Manatee County Florida). What a nightmare experience. They are prioritizing for 1st responders and people over 65. The website couldn't handle the traffic. First the counties covid main page was unresponsive (Expected that).  Then I was actually able to get through to the 8 available 'Ticket Lines'.  Upon entering the ticket lines, the site would say not available, refresh and try again.  Eventually I was able to get into line so to speak.  The site would even tell you many tickets were available. Then the site would churn for 20 minutes telling you not to refresh while it located your ticket, only to finish saying there were no tickets available. Then they ran out.  1200 tickets were available for a 65 and over population of ~113,314.  Good times.


At least demand is high?
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here in Texas they sent out emails to a few people with directions to send out more emails "if you knew people interested in the vaccine" So the first wave that was on top of things signed up, got confirmation, then sent out the email. So now things are backlogged.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: Wait until the autism starts kicking in.


How will they know?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Seniors are camping overnight for the vaccine like they're 24 again and there's a new iPhone.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Speaking of Floridaman, anyone see Mike Perry's post on IG?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Seniors are camping overnight for the vaccine like they're 24 again and there's a new iPhone.


In the kingdom of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You mean the stupid governor? Yeah, we figured.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is the governor not hurting the right people?
Too many of them voted for the incompetent governor and for impeached loser Trump. This is what they wanted. They're talking themselves down, unfortunately they're taking too many other people with them.
 
wesmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yomrfark: Speaking of Floridaman, anyone see Mike Perry's post on IG?


Just another day for Platinum. That foot could have permanent ligament damage. The man needs help.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Merltech: Can't limit it to Florida man\woman factor.  It's the human factor.


Found the Floridian
 
yomrfark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wesmon: yomrfark: Speaking of Floridaman, anyone see Mike Perry's post on IG?

Just another day for Platinum. That foot could have permanent ligament damage. The man needs help.


I honestly think there is a great chance of him going full Benoit on Latory and their new baby. Dude needs serious help and immediately.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There must be hundreds of unemployed event planners and concert promoters in the city of Tampa alone. They know how to run an event that lots of people want to get to. Consider hiring a few of them.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Huh. No one could have seen this coming.

Same as the virus.
 
Corvus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If we had to vaccinate everyone in Iraq we could do a much better job than how we are doing it here.
 
Corvus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
GOP: hey let's leave it to states who are totally broke and not set up for this to distribute vaccines!
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was assured by President dip shiat that he had "my generals" standing by and could have this rolled out immediately. I believe his original claim was 100 million doses in the first month. Whatever happened to that? Surely, this man didn't lie to the American people before an election?
 
Corvus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I was assured by President dip shiat that he had "my generals" standing by and could have this rolled out immediately. I believe his original claim was 100 million doses in the first month. Whatever happened to that? Surely, this man didn't lie to the American people before an election?


I'm guessing the same place his promise to:
Fund his own campaign
Release his tax returns
Make Mexico pay for the wall
Replace US healthcare system with the best in the world
Not go golfing
...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Corvus: If we had to vaccinate everyone in Iraq we could do a much better job than how we are doing it here.


If only the vaccine could be delivered by a Reaper drone.
 
Corvus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Corvus: If we had to vaccinate everyone in Iraq we could do a much better job than how we are doing it here.

If only the vaccine could be delivered by a Reaper drone.


Yeah that's sort of my point.

We have this huge military that can move anything anywhere and that has done similar stuff before but we can't use it because we need to suck. The GOP has to prove to people government is a failure.
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
as I said to my family the other day

its like we are all in the water with sharks circling waiting to get pulled in to the boat now

and my state is doing well and saying not to expect vaccination before summer / fall for the general public

so 10 f-ing months of treading water with new and improved sharks showing up
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I was assured by President dip shiat that he had "my generals" standing by and could have this rolled out immediately. I believe his original claim was 100 million doses in the first month. Whatever happened to that? Surely, this man didn't lie to the American people before an election?


A politician would never do that.

Florida is at 264,000 people vaccinated with 1.1 million doses distributed. (https://www.washingtonpost.com/graph​ic​s/2020/health/covid-vaccine-states-dis​tribution-doses/ )

For comparison, as of January 1, France had vaccinated 516 people.  (https://qz.com/1952049/why-frances-c​ov​id-19-vaccine-rollout-has-been-so-slow​/ )
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Seniors are camping overnight for the vaccine like they're 24 again and there's a new iPhone.


When they were 24, it was the 70s or earlier. The first iPhone didn't come out until 2007. They must have been really excited to wait that long.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NY state is also a trainwreck. Cuomo wants to fine providers for not using all of their available doses in a week, but also wants to fine providers for giving the vaccine to anyone outside of the state's tiering schedule.

Seems like great incentives for providers to opt out of vaccine distribution entirely.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well got you all beat here, apparently here in Maryland we have the worst vaccine rollout in the country. So I guess I will see you all in hell.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Merltech: Can't limit it to Florida man\woman factor.  It's the human factor.

Found the Floridian


Sorry to burst your bubble, live in a flyover state.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It is bizarre that these old coonts that keep voting for Farkface McFarky in the Governors office don't associate him with skyrocketing numbers (that are deliberately being withheld by DeSantis) and the cavalier disregard for their lives and whether or not they get a potentially life saving vaccination.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: dothemath: Wait until the autism starts kicking in.

How will they know?


I thought it was Tourette's.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.