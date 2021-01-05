 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Independent)   Trump threatens to travel to Scotland the day before Biden's inauguration. Scotland. 'Um yeah, about that'   (independent.co.uk) divider line
49
    More: Obvious, Debate, Debates, Independent Premium Comments, sheer scale of this comment community, Open Comments threads, insightful comments, level of attention, interests of open debate  
•       •       •

2183 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 10:05 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! Three whole sentences!

IAC, nothing will happen. Before Trump flies there, he hasn't broken the rules. Once he's there, how do they force him into an airplane to fly him home to Russia?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Wow! Three whole sentences!

IAC, nothing will happen. Before Trump flies there, he hasn't broken the rules. Once he's there, how do they force him into an airplane to fly him home to Russia?


Scotland is locked down for covid. That's what she meant about having a "valid reason" to enter and leave.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scotland is rigged! No way I could lose Scotland! Have you seen the crowds at my golf courses!  Is DOH-minion in Scotland? I bet Smartmatic is behind this!

Get Rudy and Lin and Sidney on the line! We are going to sue Scotland for violating my executive privilege under article 2 which says I can do anything I want anywhere in the world!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.

What if he comes to request political asylum?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't you think you should rephrase that?
Youtube 0NoCq6dbYLg
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good luck playing golf in Scotland in January also.

They have the British Open in Scotland in May every year and it looks like January. Cold temps, torrential rain, and strong winds. Can't imagine what playing in actual January will be like, but I assure you it won't be like Florida.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.

What if he comes to request political asylum?


I believe they are allowed to refuse that too.

No country wants another Julian Assange type situation.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.

What if he comes to request political asylum?


Give him a taste of the NHS with a cost-free, anesthesia-free, lube-free involuntary colonoscopy

Then give him a box of tissues and put him on the next bus to Moscow
 
Anokha [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I could not love that woman any more than I do. Or that country--it's freakin' gorgeous and they have the best accent in the English speaking world.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Threatens?  Like when I threatened to leave the girlfriend because she had a new boyfriend?  That kind of threaten?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Will shoot down the jet or force them to refuel and leave for Dubai?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Good luck playing golf in Scotland in January also.

They have the British Open in Scotland in May every year and it looks like January. Cold temps, torrential rain, and strong winds. Can't imagine what playing in actual January will be like, but I assure you it won't be like Florida.


Correction: Looks like they actually usually have the Open in July, the "hottest" part of the year in Scotland and it's still freezing cold. Trump, you gonna freeze your yuge ass off trying to play golf in January in Scotland.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is he trying to get Scottish electoral votes now? And it isn't like he is needed in DC anytime soon and it isn't like he needs to hand the keys of the WH over to Biden. It would be nice to see all of Trumps gilded furniture tossed out on PA Ave in a pile though.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Anokha: I could not love that woman any more than I do. Or that country--it's freakin' gorgeous and they have the best accent in the English speaking world.


You sure about that?
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: ZAZ: Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.

What if he comes to request political asylum?

I believe they are allowed to refuse that too.

No country wants another Julian Assange type situation.


Customs will refuse his entry and put him on a plane back to the U.S.

Who knew COVID would have an up side.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's the play-by-play:

Trump files in on Jan 19th. All of Scotland kicks up a massive dust storm (rightfully so) about him flying in to golf. The morning of January 20th various news outlets start publishing reports of pending criminal charges in various jurisdictions in the US (New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, and other states Trump has properties specifically mentioned). January 20th, at 12:01 PM Washington DC time, Joe Biden orders the Air Force to return the plane, with or without Trump; he can board and come back, or find his own way back later.

About 12:25 PM Washington time the plane takes off. No one knows for sure if Trump is on board. The world waits, like it's the final episode of Survivor, which it might just be.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: ZAZ: Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.

What if he comes to request political asylum?

I believe they are allowed to refuse that too.

No country wants another Julian Assange type situation.


I think he'd have a hard time convincing anyone he was a legitimate political refugee in any case.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Aye Captain, I'll start work on the concrete galoshes.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trump has a golf course in Scotland and he hereby declares residency there. Now they have to let him in. It's law and order.
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

And yet that sign language lady is allowed to travel to Mars.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He is not welcome in Scotland. Attempt no landing here...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: xxBirdMadGirlxx: ZAZ: Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.

What if he comes to request political asylum?

I believe they are allowed to refuse that too.

No country wants another Julian Assange type situation.

I think he'd have a hard time convincing anyone he was a legitimate political refugee in any case.


As if a pesky little thing like the truth has ever stopped him from trying.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Anokha: I could not love that woman any more than I do. Or that country--it's freakin' gorgeous and they have the best accent in the English speaking world.


Ah, the Scottish accent. Up there with Natick, Staten Island and Boston for beauty.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Could Air Force One just drop him off, Harrison Ford style? Though that escape pod is nowhere near big enough for Trump's fat ass.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Threatens?  Like when I threatened to leave the girlfriend because she had a new boyfriend?  That kind of threaten?


Well? Did she dump him?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Anokha: I could not love that woman any more than I do. Or that country--it's freakin' gorgeous and they have the best accent in the English speaking world.


And there's this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: He is not welcome in Scotland. Attempt no landing here...


[Fark user image 272x185]

[Fark user image 567x424]

[Fark user image 569x297]


[Fark user image 571x379]

[Fark user image 394x265]


Okay, that settles it. If I'm ever allowed to travel again, Scotland it is.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Anokha: I could not love that woman any more than I do. Or that country--it's freakin' gorgeous and they have the best accent in the English speaking world.

You sure about that?


I was in London a few years back and ordered a salad for lunch. It had a protein, I can't recall the word they used for it, but I wasn't familiar with it. So I asked the server, a Scot with a thick accent, what it was.

"Tha's swee."

It was kind of loud in there, thinking I misheard her, I asked again.

"Tha's swee! Swee!"

So now I was at the point where she was looking at me the impatient way one looks when they are in a hurry, but must stop what they're doing to deal with someone who is mentally challenged. I gave up and ordered it with no idea what I was ordering, just to end the discussion.

It was squid.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

morg: [static.independent.co.uk image 850x628]
And yet that sign language lady is allowed to travel to Mars.


QUAID!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't figure he'll want to be in this country on the day of the inauguration. He'll have some sort of trip scheduled to some non-extradition country, just by coincidence of course.
 
overthinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A group of conspiracy-minded friends suggest Trump will either disappear or wind up dead within 24 hours after Biden's inauguration (because of the same threat that currently drives his absolute denial he lost - someone is out to get him). They are suggesting that a plane will go to Scotland, but he won't be on it. Instead, he will be on another private charter flight going to another location, and after that you won't hear from him again if those he owes doesn't get to him first.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Radio Host Prank Calls Scottish Pizza Takeaway with Hilarious Results!
Youtube y0TxfwB3BWQ
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I don't figure he'll want to be in this country on the day of the inauguration. He'll have some sort of trip scheduled to some non-extradition country, just by coincidence of course.


"President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. "
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: Walker: Good luck playing golf in Scotland in January also.

They have the British Open in Scotland in May every year and it looks like January. Cold temps, torrential rain, and strong winds. Can't imagine what playing in actual January will be like, but I assure you it won't be like Florida.

Correction: Looks like they actually usually have the Open in July, the "hottest" part of the year in Scotland and it's still freezing cold. Trump, you gonna freeze your yuge ass off trying to play golf in January in Scotland.


The Open Championship, which is sometimes referred to as the British Open (even if they don't like people doing that) takes place in July this year, at Royal St George's in Kent. But it does get played at venues across the British Isles. St Andrews and Troon are on the schedule for future events.

The Scottish Open is a different event, planned for October this year. And, aye, the weather will be pish.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

overthinker: A group of conspiracy-minded friends suggest Trump will either disappear or wind up dead within 24 hours after Biden's inauguration (because of the same threat that currently drives his absolute denial he lost - someone is out to get him). They are suggesting that a plane will go to Scotland, but he won't be on it. Instead, he will be on another private charter flight going to another location, and after that you won't hear from him again if those he owes doesn't get to him first.


Trump would be patently incapable of keeping off of Twitter for more than 24 hours after going into hiding.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How is this a "threat" to anyone?  Other than due to protocol for former presidents being automatically invited, no one wants him at the inauguration anyways.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Ah, the Scottish accent. Up there with Natick, Staten Island and Boston for beauty.


Scots as spoken - like most languages - has more regional inflections, dialects, sub-dialects & liguistic off-shoots than you can shake a stick at.... and that's before you actually get into Gaelic.

Stick a native Shetlander, Orcadian, Invernessian, Doric speaker from the NE of Scotland, Fifer, Edinburgher & Glaswegian together and you'll be in for an acoustic treat.

Factor in that at the local level you can - if you know what to listen for - identify someone from the cardinal points of a region or city and then folk move around for work, family, fun etc.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I watched a Celtic/Rangers game on cable once, and I could not understand a single word the commentators were saying.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Nick Nostril: I don't figure he'll want to be in this country on the day of the inauguration. He'll have some sort of trip scheduled to some non-extradition country, just by coincidence of course.

"President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. "


I'll never forget his supporters in the comments of his 3 AM Twitter rants being impressed at how he was up late "working."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
BBC says that it's about 3°C there right now, roughly 35.6°F. I'm sure he'll love that.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: The Scottish Open is a different event, planned for October this year. And, aye, the weather will be pish.


On the remote chance we're out of lockdown, the tournament goes ahead & trump* puts in an appearance the coverage of the crowds on & off the course should prove entertaining.

If Scotland comes out of lockdown after > 20 months folk will be in the mood to travel & make their voices heard. We're used to pish weather & have the right clothes. It will be glorious.
 
BigMax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He's fleeing the interview.
https://youtu.be/CoxRmwaLBOQ
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

morg: [static.independent.co.uk image 850x628]
And yet that sign language lady is allowed to travel to Mars.


Thicc
Fark user imageView Full Size


/me encanta
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He and his entire skanky family better get used to being social pariahs.  No decent folks will want to get trumpstench on themselves. I really look forward to the total collapse and humiliating implosion of the trump family.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Opacity: Here's the play-by-play:

Trump files in on Jan 19th. All of Scotland kicks up a massive dust storm (rightfully so) about him flying in to golf. The morning of January 20th various news outlets start publishing reports of pending criminal charges in various jurisdictions in the US (New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, and other states Trump has properties specifically mentioned). January 20th, at 12:01 PM Washington DC time, Joe Biden orders the Air Force to return the plane, with or without Trump; he can board and come back, or find his own way back later.

About 12:25 PM Washington time the plane takes off. No one knows for sure if Trump is on board. The world waits, like it's the final episode of Survivor, which it might just be.


He can board and come back -- If and only if he pays all expenses for the trip in advance.  And then they should put him on a C-130.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So as soon as Biden is sworn in, AF1 is no longer Trumps to use, right? Would they just leave him standing on the tarmac at the airport and fly home empty? Or maybe they fly him back and send him a bill or the cost. I bet that's not cheap.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fireproof: BBC says that it's about 3°C there right now, roughly 35.6°F. I'm sure he'll love that.


The Tangerine Turkey Turd couldn't even handle Pennsylvania weather in October/November and whined about it at one of his superspreader events.  I would love to see Scotland repossess that golf course of his.

15 more f8cking days then he's the CIA's problem.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.