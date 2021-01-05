 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Two charged in connection with Scottish 'murder bid.' Wow - you really have to be careful on how you scratch your nose these days   (bbc.com) divider line
KickahaOta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seriously? A greenlight on four boilerplate sentences and a picture of a street?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Attempted murder. You'd think that people from Dundee would be better at stabbing than that.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should've brought a donk.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You don't mess around in bridge tourneys.   they're cutthroat.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: He should've brought a donk.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like something that would happen in Craighlang!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Two different guys were gonna be arrested for that murder bid. But they got sniped at the last farking second.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KickahaOta: Seriously? A greenlight on four boilerplate sentences and a picture of a street?


5 sentences. You missed the one under the picture.

;-)
 
