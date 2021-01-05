 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NPR)   Paramedics in LA being told to conserve oxygen and not bring patients to hospital who have little chance of survival. Randolph Mantooth, John Gage unavailable for comment   (npr.org) divider line
30
    More: Sad, Emergency medical services, Los Angeles County, California, San Bernardino County, California, Ventura County, California, Orange County, California, Los Angeles County, Los Angeles, Long Beach, California  
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would settle for mouth to mouth from Dixie McCall.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about if healthcare workers save a little time and just look up each patient's voting record first?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obama's death panels are finally here!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Obama's death panels are finally here!


And now they'll be called Biden's death panels.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Igotthatreference.jpeg!
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
/pedant
Kevin Tighe
/end pedant

/KMG-365
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
MAGA!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Were they given a color chart to help with the triage?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
90% O2 sat is not great. That's like the level of a person with chronic lung disease.

*wheeze* Even with my asthma, I'm usually around 97.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dstanley: /pedant
Kevin Tighe
/end pedant

/KMG-365


Thank you.  And get your self started on an IV of Ringer's lactate and transport.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is some dystopian shiat
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: SoupGuru: Obama's death panels are finally here!

And now they'll be called Biden's death panels.


This is the wort tragedy to happen during Biden's administration since Katrina.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First thing I bought in March while everyone was running around buying toilet paper was two oxygen generators.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"This is 911, what is your emergency and credit score?"
 
steppenwolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yet more innocent lives pissed into the gutter by Donald Trump and the Republican Party, and a preview of what many other cities will be seeing soon.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: First thing I bought in March while everyone was running around buying toilet paper was two oxygen generators.


Have fun shoving plants down peoples' lungs.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just wait until people can't get anyone to come and pick up their dead family members.

"Bring out yer' dead" is just around the corner it would seem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Another article on "don't bring dead people to the hospital."

/Apparently one click baity article wasn't enough for Fark ad revenue
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Didn't we just have this thread 11 hours ago?

2 people per minute are dying from this in the USA

That means we get this news every 1320 deaths.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now your life will be decided by those with a trade school education and potential personality conflicts.

No way this could ever be a horrible idea.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: dstanley: /pedant
Kevin Tighe
/end pedant

/KMG-365

Thank you.  And get your self started on an IV of Ringer's lactate and transport.


Good job, all of you - Rampart.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Didn't we just have this thread 11 hours ago?

2 people per minute are dying from this in the USA

That means we get this news every 1320 deaths.


What is the proper death per post ratio?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: libranoelrose: Didn't we just have this thread 11 hours ago?

2 people per minute are dying from this in the USA

That means we get this news every 1320 deaths.

What is the proper death per post ratio?


Are we using furnaces or freezer trucks?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Perfect ad placement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We are not abandoning resuscitation," she said. "We are absolutely doing best practice resuscitation and that is do it in the field, do it right away."
"[We] are emphasizing the fact that transporting these patients arrested leads to very poor outcomes. We knew that already and we just don't want to impact our hospitals," she added.

I guess NPR is fully on the clickbait headline bandwagon, huh?
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gnosis301: astelmaszek: First thing I bought in March while everyone was running around buying toilet paper was two oxygen generators.

Have fun shoving plants down peoples' lungs.


? Plants ?

Oxygen generators are not for intubation which we all know is useless as tits on a boar. You get on oxygen ASAP and give yourself a fighting chance before it progresses to a point of intubation.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Roaming death panels!!!11!!

This must be that socialist big gubmit healthcare they told us to be fearful of.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This just proves that masks don't work.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

saphrophyte: "We are not abandoning resuscitation," she said. "We are absolutely doing best practice resuscitation and that is do it in the field, do it right away."
"[We] are emphasizing the fact that transporting these patients arrested leads to very poor outcomes. We knew that already and we just don't want to impact our hospitals," she added.

I guess NPR is fully on the clickbait headline bandwagon, huh?


What is going on is that typically, people who are nearly or completely dead in the ambulance are taken into the hospital anyways.  That's no longer happening.  In the case of actual dead, not really a big deal.  In the case of almost-but-not-quite-dead, this is a bit of a bigger deal.
 
