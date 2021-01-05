 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   In New York the fine is higher for vaccinating people out of order than it is for letting the vaccine go to waste
    More: Stupid, Health care, Public health, Vaccine, Vaccination, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, health care workers, COVID-19 vaccines  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good intentions, but very stupid. If vaccines are about to expire give them to whoever, don't throw them in the trash.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: Good intentions, but very stupid. If vaccines are about to expire give them to whoever, don't throw them in the trash.


I envision another wave of grotesque Albany incompetence that will result in our heroic and fearless press corps giving Cuomo another tongue bath.

Please, Joe - make Preet Bharara attorney general.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the saying goes, "Americans always do the right thing, after having tried everything else first".

/ F*** I'm tired of this sh**hole country.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Good intentions, but very stupid. If vaccines are about to expire give them to whoever, don't throw them in the trash.


So? Find the people who needed them most. "Oh, we were about to let them expire so I gave them to 500 of my closest, richest friends with the best kickbacks" should absolutely be fined.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That tag should auto-apply to all reason.com links.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering we've already seen cases where doctors "ran out" and turned first-run people away, only to miraculously find a few extra doses for relatives or similar, that's probably for the best.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuomo is an absolute piece of shiat who farked up the response to Covid so much if it wasn't for Trump farking it up harder he'd get the hate he properly deserves, and the ass took the time during farking up the response to the pandemic to write a book about how he was great at it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

balial: Walker: Good intentions, but very stupid. If vaccines are about to expire give them to whoever, don't throw them in the trash.

So? Find the people who needed them most. "Oh, we were about to let them expire so I gave them to 500 of my closest, richest friends with the best kickbacks" should absolutely be fined.


Did you read what happened in DC?

In MacMillan's case, he lucked out when two people didn't show up for their scheduled appointments-something that is bound to happen and is out of health care workers' control. The pharmacist "turned to us and was like, 'Hey, I've got two doses of the vaccine and I'm going to have to throw them away if I don't give them to somebody," MacMillan said on TikTok. "'We close in 10 minutes. Do you want the Moderna vaccine?'" In D.C., that's one more person who's been vaccinated against COVID-19 and one tiny step closer to herd immunity.

The Giant grocery store was about to close and they had extra . How did you want them to "find people who need them the most"? Go into their prescription customer database and start calling 80-year-olds at 10 at night telling them to get to the store within 10 minutes? They just asked the closest person "Do you want a vaccine?". DC is fine with this. It's better than throwing them out.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not clicking on Reason, wtf are they talking about?

And Gulper Eel, no need to respond. I know you have an irrational hate of NY that frequently doesn't match reality.
 
thirdgen [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This regulation was the result of a chain of clinics run by and catering to the ultra-orthodox Hasidic sect advertising in Hasidic newspapers and social media that they had vaccines for anyone who could pay. Those were vaccines that were meant to go to first responders and healthcare workers, not rich folks who happened to believe a particular interpretation of the Old Book of Jewish Stories.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's better than what Trump said "President Trump has given hospitals a conundrum. Fail to use all of your COVID-19 vaccines within seven days of receipt? That'll be a $100,000 fine. Vaccinate someone out of the state-designated order? That'll be a $1millionfine."
 
recombobulator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Other outrages:
- the penalty for stealing an ice cream cone is greater than that for letting one melt
- the penalty for robbing a bank is greater than that for letting money sit around unspent
- the penalty for speeding is greater than that for parking your car

We, as a society, have decided who has priority for vaccination.  If you weasel your way around those rules you're thumbing your nose at the concept of society and your place in it.  The penalty for that used to be exile.  Enjoy your desert island, farkhead.
 
DoesItReallyMatter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Unsure who was in line first?

Let it spoil.

CokeBear
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thirdgen: This regulation was the result of a chain of clinics run by and catering to the ultra-orthodox Hasidic sect advertising in Hasidic newspapers and social media that they had vaccines for anyone who could pay. Those were vaccines that were meant to go to first responders and healthcare workers, not rich folks who happened to believe a particular interpretation of the Old Book of Jewish Stories.


I'm even ok with them getting the vaccine first since they've been particularly bad about spreading the virus around; both within that community and to others.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: balial: Walker: Good intentions, but very stupid. If vaccines are about to expire give them to whoever, don't throw them in the trash.

So? Find the people who needed them most. "Oh, we were about to let them expire so I gave them to 500 of my closest, richest friends with the best kickbacks" should absolutely be fined.

Did you read what happened in DC?

In MacMillan's case, he lucked out when two people didn't show up for their scheduled appointments-something that is bound to happen and is out of health care workers' control. The pharmacist "turned to us and was like, 'Hey, I've got two doses of the vaccine and I'm going to have to throw them away if I don't give them to somebody," MacMillan said on TikTok. "'We close in 10 minutes. Do you want the Moderna vaccine?'" In D.C., that's one more person who's been vaccinated against COVID-19 and one tiny step closer to herd immunity.

The Giant grocery store was about to close and they had extra . How did you want them to "find people who need them the most"? Go into their prescription customer database and start calling 80-year-olds at 10 at night telling them to get to the store within 10 minutes? They just asked the closest person "Do you want a vaccine?". DC is fine with this. It's better than throwing them out.


Yes, exactly that. Or give them to the grocery store employees who are essential workers.
 
geggy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wouldn't want for citizens to received vaccines with deadly poison that were meant for disabled, blacks, dissenters, and the ill
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Good intentions, but very stupid. If vaccines are about to expire give them to whoever, don't throw them in the trash.


But we have rules!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

recombobulator: That tag should auto-apply to all reason.com links.


Especially when "Reason" is not-so-subtly hoping that the DC model will allow vaccines to be more easily sold to the highest bidder.

/approves of the DC method
//NY state threatens to "take back" any unused vaccine
///but the agenda of the libertarian propaganda rag is obvious
 
sleze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: balial: Walker: Good intentions, but very stupid. If vaccines are about to expire give them to whoever, don't throw them in the trash.

So? Find the people who needed them most. "Oh, we were about to let them expire so I gave them to 500 of my closest, richest friends with the best kickbacks" should absolutely be fined.

Did you read what happened in DC?

In MacMillan's case, he lucked out when two people didn't show up for their scheduled appointments-something that is bound to happen and is out of health care workers' control. The pharmacist "turned to us and was like, 'Hey, I've got two doses of the vaccine and I'm going to have to throw them away if I don't give them to somebody," MacMillan said on TikTok. "'We close in 10 minutes. Do you want the Moderna vaccine?'" In D.C., that's one more person who's been vaccinated against COVID-19 and one tiny step closer to herd immunity.

The Giant grocery store was about to close and they had extra . How did you want them to "find people who need them the most"? Go into their prescription customer database and start calling 80-year-olds at 10 at night telling them to get to the store within 10 minutes? They just asked the closest person "Do you want a vaccine?". DC is fine with this. It's better than throwing them out.


Let's say you are in group 2 and shouldn't get your vaccine until June but you luck out and get your first dose at a Giant like this.  Will they let you come back and get your 2nd dose in 3 weeks or will they be like, "wait, you're not 1A, 1B, etc"?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: Good intentions, but very stupid. If vaccines are about to expire give them to whoever, don't throw them in the trash.


That will encourage people to sit on them then call their connected friends to come get vaccinated so they don't "go to waste"
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Samfucious: As the saying goes, "Americans always do the right thing, after having tried everything else first".

/ F*** I'm tired of this sh**hole country.


What's the excuse of the month for why you're still in it?

biatching about a country you live in is like a 25 year old complaining about their parents while still living in their house.  Or biatching about money problems while sitting at the bar ordering top shelf drinks.

Put another way, empty words.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thirdgen: This regulation was the result of a chain of clinics run by and catering to the ultra-orthodox Hasidic sect advertising in Hasidic newspapers and social media that they had vaccines for anyone who could pay. Those were vaccines that were meant to go to first responders and healthcare workers, not rich folks who happened to believe a particular interpretation of the Old Book of Jewish Stories.


So target the law at people deliberately diverting vaccines that could still potentially have been used according to plan, and exempt people who are making a good faith attempt to prevent waste.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
this policy isnt the best.  but it also isnt the worst.

ideally if you have a batch of vaccine thats about to spoil you should:
1. be required to show you made a reasonable effort to get it to the intended recipients
2. actually give it to some much larger pool of next-up designated recipients such as the stage 3 group.  not just whoever is standing around like your family and friends.

the penalty for farking up planning to the extent that you were unable to give the vaccine to anyone even in the larger pool of recipients before it expired should be lighter.

the penalty for claiming you farked up then successfully giving it to family/friends/donors or selling it at markup to wealthy customers despite supposed farkups should be ruinous.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Got to love Reason's predictable lack thereof:

In New York, most individuals over 65 are still not eligible to receive the vaccine . . . [inspiring] backlash from politicians and armchair pundits alike, many of whom argued that the elderly should have been first in line to receive the vaccine.


High risk individuals, including the elderly, are in the first group.  65 is not elderly.  They may seem so to this 20-something author, but they're nowhere near as vulnerable to COVID as those 75+.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thirdgen: This regulation was the result of a chain of clinics run by and catering to the ultra-orthodox Hasidic sect advertising in Hasidic newspapers and social media that they had vaccines for anyone who could pay. Those were vaccines that were meant to go to first responders and healthcare workers, not rich folks who happened to believe a particular interpretation of the Old Book of Jewish Stories.


And here is the answer. And this is why we can't have nice things.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reason.com with the mashed potato mountain.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Samfucious: As the saying goes, "Americans always do the right thing, after having tried everything else first".

/ F*** I'm tired of this sh**hole country.

What's the excuse of the month for why you're still in it?

biatching about a country you live in is like a 25 year old complaining about their parents while still living in their house.  Or biatching about money problems while sitting at the bar ordering top shelf drinks.

Put another way, empty words.


Well none of us can leave as countries are no longer allowing americans to travel to them
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: I'm not clicking on Reason, wtf are they talking about?

And Gulper Eel, no need to respond. I know you have an irrational hate of NY that frequently doesn't match reality.


It's the state and city whose elected officials  allowed Donald Trump to run wild for 40 years.

I'd call that rational.

I'd call that rational.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The whole plan is for the vaccine one rollout to go so slow that the virus mutates and becomes to the first vaccine.  Then plebes can have the first vaccine.  Since the Elites will have had the first vaccine on time, and the vaccine doesn't stop a person from getting infected, the immune system of the elites will have antibodies to the covid 19, not just the covid 19 spike protein, so they will be mostly uneffected.  Then more plebes die.  With a majority of the plebes dying the elites will have a greater share of the fossil carbon resources that are left on earth.  They will be able to continue their usage and lifestyle.  And rule the surviving plebes and underchuds with an iron fist.  As they so desire.

Problem solved, say the elites.
 
Zzan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Good intentions, but very stupid. If vaccines are about to expire give them to whoever, don't throw them in the trash.


and then you get what we had here in TN this past week.  They told people coming for vaccinations that they were out and to go home.  Then later called family and friends of people working there and vaccinated them instead of the people they were supposed to.

They got caught and are trying to pass it off as "using it before it expires" but it is still corruption at the most rudimentary level.

It's sad that laws like this need to be made, but a certain subset people have no moral compass and only look out for themselves and their own interests everyone else be damned.  The sad part to the story here is the family members and friends that received the vaccinations out of turn/illegally have no concept of the fact that they were doing anything wrong and felt that they deserved them.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: grumpfuff: I'm not clicking on Reason, wtf are they talking about?

And Gulper Eel, no need to respond. I know you have an irrational hate of NY that frequently doesn't match reality.

It's the state and city whose elected officials  allowed Donald Trump to run wild for 40 years.

I'd call that rational.


lol
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The article author is just manufacturing something to be upset about as a hook to his article.

The vaccines have a 6 month shelf life. It's no big deal if they don't use it all if there wasn't anyone who needed it. The thing is ... this fine is in place because  hospitals weren't distributing what they *asked* for.
They don't have to use it all in 7 days, they have to send it back if they don't use it.

Mind you these allocations are supposed to go to HOSPITAL STAFF, so the entire point of the fine was to call out hospitals that couldn't get their shait together and give those doses back so that while you work out whatever internal problems you have people  who are ready can receive their vaccinations.
There are plenty of hospital and other front line staff that are ready and waiting for those doses.

The other fine applies when the hospital uses a dose on a person who is not supposed to receive it yet. And it absolutely is the right approach to use to keep providers from doing exactly what the facility implicated in the linked article did... gave it to the highest bidder.
They're not related.
 
jonnyh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cuomo is worse than most folks realize. He's a corrupt piece of it, and he's killing New Yorkers to enrich his cronies.

New York apparently had a great mass-vaccination system ready to go. But Cuomo decided that it'd be better if hospitals did the shots: https://www.timesunion.com/news/artic​l​e/New-York-s-mass-vaccination-plans-ar​e-shelved-as-15824607.php

Now, for-profit healthcare, some of his largest donors, get paid for each vaccination. No one gets paid if the local health departments do the work. There really is no other explanation.

Cuomo's decision to send COVID patients to nursing homes resulted in thousands of oldies dying of COVID, and it also enriched his donors.

These latest "rules" are simply to make Cuomo look like a good guy. He isn't one.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Good intentions, but very stupid. If vaccines are about to expire give them to whoever, don't throw them in the trash.


Literally drag somebody off the street and stab them in the arm.
 
nijika
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Am I supposed to be outraged that the rich can't cut in line by moneydicking everyone?

Sit alone, with your lattes and stew, you entitled farks.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Samfucious: As the saying goes, "Americans always do the right thing, after having tried everything else first".

/ F*** I'm tired of this sh**hole country.


Me too. I'm desperately researching how to leave once I retire from the Army in two years.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn.  Some of you are so afraid of someone getting something they don't deserve, you'd rather throw it away than see it used.  That's farked up.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jonnyh: Cuomo's decision to send COVID patients to nursing homes resulted in thousands of oldies dying of COVID, and it also enriched his donors.


I really wonder how long right wingers are going to try to make this a thing.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm trying to figure this out but all I'm finding are "he said" references without any useful details.  Is this part of an executive order?  Is it part of the published guidelines?  Where are these fines established?

I ask because while he can *say* whatever he feels like, what's actually going to matter is the official documentation, and I can't find that.

If I'm just missing it, can someone post a link?
 
