Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   On today's episode of Country Chic Renovations, Chip and Joanna Gaines discuss whether fetal remains found during remodeling should be integrated into the overall design theme of the home   (cnn.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shiplap.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop trying to convince me that Waco is some underappreciated gem of culture.  I've been to Waco.  Waco is all Chips.  Chips as far as the eye can see.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those fetal remains really bring the room together.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honey, there's a hole in the wall.

Just slap some spackle on that baby!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you ban and/or stigmatize abortion.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooo... anybody talked to the previous tenants/owners? 'Cause I'm thinking, at a glance, you can tell if remains have 'been there a very long time.'
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remains to be seen
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We were going to turn this into a nursery..."
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just desperately sad. No snark or funnies from me today.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If can they be framed in shiplap...
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Stop trying to convince me that Waco is some underappreciated gem of culture.  I've been to Waco.  Waco is all Chips.  Chips as far as the eye can see.


Still better than Davids......as in Koresh.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want my remains to be scattered all over the living room.

Also... I do not want to be cremated.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"long time" could mean anything. Colonial days. Last year.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.


Any good recipes?
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Stop trying to convince me that Waco is some underappreciated gem of culture.  I've been to Waco.  Waco is all Chips.  Chips as far as the eye can see.


Yes but did you wax your hachie?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: "long time" could mean anything. Colonial days. Last year.


Kid was wearing a 1983 Def Leppard tour shirt.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.


Over the summer I had to have the sewer lines in the house replaced due to the cast iron one rotted out under a slab.  Anyway... neck bones came up with the dirt.  The cops were called.  And even though they said it looked suspiciously like human neck bones, they were not going to inconvenience me with an investigation.  They even offered to let me keep the neck bones.  You know... to keep the skeleton complete. Wasn't that nice?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.


We found a coupon for a Mrs Smith's apple pie that expired in 1990 behind the baseboard.  Took it to the grocery store and BAM! Got $1 off a Mrs. Smith's apple pie!  HAHAHA!
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The fetal remains has a job as a part time dog walker and a budget of $700,000
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Trainspotr: We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.

We found a coupon for a Mrs Smith's apple pie that expired in 1990 behind the baseboard.  Took it to the grocery store and BAM! Got $1 off a Mrs. Smith's apple pie!  HAHAHA!


Username checks out.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Trainspotr: We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.

Any good recipes?


Teriyaki style "beef" jerky.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Trainspotr: We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.

Over the summer I had to have the sewer lines in the house replaced due to the cast iron one rotted out under a slab.  Anyway... neck bones came up with the dirt.  The cops were called.  And even though they said it looked suspiciously like human neck bones, they were not going to inconvenience me with an investigation.  They even offered to let me keep the neck bones.  You know... to keep the skeleton complete. Wasn't that nice?

rotted out under a slab.  Anyway... neck bones came up with the dirt.


So Jimmy Hoffa is buried under your house?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I want my remains to be scattered all over the living room.

Also... I do not want to be cremated.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bhcompy: The fetal remains has a job as a part time dog walker and a budget of $700,000


I laughed way too much at this.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

the_celt: cowgirl toffee: Trainspotr: We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.

Over the summer I had to have the sewer lines in the house replaced due to the cast iron one rotted out under a slab.  Anyway... neck bones came up with the dirt.  The cops were called.  And even though they said it looked suspiciously like human neck bones, they were not going to inconvenience me with an investigation.  They even offered to let me keep the neck bones.  You know... to keep the skeleton complete. Wasn't that nice?

rotted out under a slab.  Anyway... neck bones came up with the dirt.

So Jimmy Hoffa is buried under your house?


Maybe. Seeing the age of the house it could be anyone like Amelia Earhart, Jimmy Hoffa, or even Hootie from Hootie and the Blowfish.
 
Trucker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well....Bet you wont see this on HGTV.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.


That has goldmine written all over it.  Type it up and get it published.  The backstory alone will get publishers interested.  Unless the recipes are for things like bananas with hollandaise sauce.  Nobody wants that.

https://liveplayeat.com/bananas-holla​n​daise-vintage/

Actually, people would probably still but it.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*buy

preview is your friend
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Trainspotr: We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.

Over the summer I had to have the sewer lines in the house replaced due to the cast iron one rotted out under a slab.  Anyway... neck bones came up with the dirt.  The cops were called.  And even though they said it looked suspiciously like human neck bones, they were not going to inconvenience me with an investigation.  They even offered to let me keep the neck bones.  You know... to keep the skeleton complete. Wasn't that nice?


Question: Did you TV start acting kinda funny? Did a little old lady with a really weird voice or an older than God himself preacher darken your doorstep?

I may have some bad news ...
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: cowgirl toffee: Trainspotr: We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.

Over the summer I had to have the sewer lines in the house replaced due to the cast iron one rotted out under a slab.  Anyway... neck bones came up with the dirt.  The cops were called.  And even though they said it looked suspiciously like human neck bones, they were not going to inconvenience me with an investigation.  They even offered to let me keep the neck bones.  You know... to keep the skeleton complete. Wasn't that nice?

Question: Did you TV start acting kinda funny? Did a little old lady with a really weird voice or an older than God himself preacher darken your doorstep?

I may have some bad news ...


O_O
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Trainspotr: We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.

Any good recipes?


tomato aspic and salmon loaf with a biscuit crust and canned peas
 
zang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Trainspotr: We're currently doing renovations on our 100+ year old house. So far, the most interesting things we've found are newspaper pages from 1942 (from when the second floor was converted into an in-law suite), the original swinging door which used to separate the kitchen and dining room (super heavy), and a single playing card customized with the original owners' last name. Oh, and a binder with over 300 pages of handwritten recipes, complete with table of contents. No desiccated remains of anything but insects.

Any good recipes?


Hotdog and sardine aspic.  Karo syrup on white bread.  Turkey neck soup.  Victory garden turnips and your neighbor's rabbit.  One egg each and shut up.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, thats where the raccoon died!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dead kid? Whatever. There's nothing a big farking clock can't fix.
 
Spego
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did Hildi Santo-Tomas then glue it to the wall?
 
