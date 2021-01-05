 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Greek Orthodox church won't bend over and submit to lock-down protocols..They may have epiphany about this later   (yahoo.com) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm, Orthodox Church, Greek Orthodox Church, Russian Orthodox Church, Christmas, Greece's Orthodox Church, government lockdown order, History of the Orthodox Church, spread of the coronavirus  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 7:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well duh. Skipping the Epiphany would be unorthodox!  It's right there in the damned name!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, for the Greek/Russian church it's January 19.  You may be dead from COVID before that.  And yes, Guy Fawkes day is celebrated there on November 18.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't hold the actions of a church against its members, but if they choose to go, then they're as stupid as everyone thinks they are.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's good to know the Orthodox priests have stopped knuckling under to the Emperor.  Took 'em a thousand years, but better late than never.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opa?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where in the Bible does it say, "Thou Must turn off thee brain"?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Icon't believe it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Where in the Bible does it say, "Thou Must turn off thee brain"?


Hebrews 11:1
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: stuffy: Where in the Bible does it say, "Thou Must turn off thee brain"?

Hebrews 11:1


Thank you!

Here's another goodie:

Credo quia absurdum

"I believe because it is absurd".

These f*cking religious assholes raise up mindless ignorance as a virtue.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I won't hold the actions of a church against its members,


Why not?  They're part of the organization voluntarily.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only Greeks who give a damn about the Orthodox Church are older, so it's kinda their loss.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I won't hold the actions of a church against its members, but if they choose to go, then they're as stupid as everyone thinks they are.


This Guy Fawkes.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i'll take an epiphany.
 
darkone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.