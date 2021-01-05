 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Apparently, you can't stomp on the roof of a police SUV while screaming "I am the b--ch beast" and post the video to Instagram without getting arrested. Who knew?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One shows La Place - whose screen name translates to Tsunami Son of B--ch - mostly naked, wriggling around as a buddy lights a firecracker squeezed between his butt cheeks.

How sad you must be when your "work" can be described as derivative of Jackass.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must have not been black
*clicks link*
Nope
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yet the article says he WAS arrested for felony criminal mischief...
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Without a video, this thread is useless.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Influencers"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cough syrup is a helluva' drug.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
::raises hand:: I mean I'm not saying I was taught it in school or anything but I could make a reasonable assumption.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why are we censoring beach beast?  Or is it butch beast?  Or batch beast?   Oh.  Must be bunch beast.  Gotcha.
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Without a video, this thread is useless.


We don't want to encourage him.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark you subby, I do what I want.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"were involved in a social-media stunt that involved cars doing dangerous circles at an intersection."

I have never heard doing donuts described in such a painfully boring way.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I did that now, at this advanced age, my mother's ghost would appear and slap the snot out of me.  That would accompany a lecture about respect for other people and their property, not bringing shame on the family, and a grab on the collar to get me where I would take responsibility for the damage.
She wouldn't care how many other might have liked what I did.  If it wasn't right, it's not going to stand with her.
My kids know that the same would go for them, despite their approaching middle age.
What the hell is wrong with some people?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You have to sing "We will, we will rock you" instead. Then it's legit.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Without a video, this thread is useless.


It was like this... but on a cop car.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thanks to Fark.com now I have to change my plans for today.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am a Golden God!!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Without a video, this thread is useless.


I Googled "Cristhian La Place Torres jumping on police car " and found video here of him jumping up and down on roof of police vehicle:

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local​/crime/article248266165.html
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Altimus Prime: Why are we censoring beach beast?  Or is it butch beast?  Or batch beast?   Oh.  Must be bunch beast.  Gotcha.



It's Bosch beast. The terror of the dishes
 
