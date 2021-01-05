 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   Doctors: she's dead. Also Doctors: well, this is slightly embarrassing   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Marriage, Martinsville, Virginia, Barbara Guthrie Lay, Tony Lay, NBC, Afterlife, Barbara's son, phone call  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zombie!  Zombie!  Flee!  To the shopping mall!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was gonna be about Tanya Roberts. Lots of people coming back from the dead lately. Should we be concerned? With COVID going on, a zombie outbreak doesn't even seem that threatening anymore.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, somebody warn Coral!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soul II Soul - Back To Life (However Do You Want Me) (Official Music Video)
Youtube TB54dZkzZOY
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was just pining for the fjords! :P
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I thought this was gonna be about Tanya Roberts. Lots of people coming back from the dead lately. Should we be concerned? With COVID going on, a zombie outbreak doesn't even seem that threatening anymore.


If this keeps up, the entertainment news shows will have to have a "Celebrities We Lost and Got Back Again" segment at the end of 2021.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I thought this was gonna be about Tanya Roberts. Lots of people coming back from the dead lately. Should we be concerned? With COVID going on, a zombie outbreak doesn't even seem that threatening anymore.


Speaking for myself, after 2 weeks of feeling like complete hammered dog shiat, I have incredible energy lately.

I'm breathing like I'm 60, but I feel like I'm 20ish again. It's weird. What doesn't kill you definitely makes you stronger.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her, Tanya, and I'll throw in Larry King.

Celebrity Trifectas are taking a weird turn in 2021.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She then went to a better hospital where she was pronounced, "Alive"!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You only live twice, Miss Roberts.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sensing the weirdest trend...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Zombie!  Zombie!  Flee!  To the shopping mall!


You cvould hide millions of zombies in the emp-ty shopping malls across America and no0body would ever notice. Thanks a lot Jeff Bezos!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Jake Havechek: Zombie!  Zombie!  Flee!  To the shopping mall!

You cvould hide millions of zombies in the emp-ty shopping malls across America and no0body would ever notice. Thanks a lot Jeff Bezos!


Zombie-like dead finger typing detected
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: mikaloyd: Jake Havechek: Zombie!  Zombie!  Flee!  To the shopping mall!

You cvould hide millions of zombies in the emp-ty shopping malls across America and no0body would ever notice. Thanks a lot Jeff Bezos!

Zombie-like dead finger typing detected


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: She then went to a better hospital where she was pronounced, "Alive"!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Midge LIVES!!!- Kelso
 
acomenzo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: Walker: I thought this was gonna be about Tanya Roberts. Lots of people coming back from the dead lately. Should we be concerned? With COVID going on, a zombie outbreak doesn't even seem that threatening anymore.

Speaking for myself, after 2 weeks of feeling like complete hammered dog shiat, I have incredible energy lately.

I'm breathing like I'm 60, but I feel like I'm 20ish again. It's weird. What doesn't kill you definitely makes you stronger.


Have you started to shamble? What are your culinary thoughts in relation to brains?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was this guy the doctor?
Arrested Development - The Literal Doctor
Youtube yawiHC0yDu8
 
patrick767
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Zombie trifecta in play!
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know where this is going...
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does anybody's 2021 bingo card have "The Dead Rising From The Grave?"

Mine only has "Rivers And Seas Boiling" and "Cats And Dogs Living Together."
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ktonos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A New York Post story linking to a Roanoke Times story on a Martinsville Bulletin story - that's a heck of a chain.

Here's the Roanoke story (the Bulletin is behind a paywall): https://roanoke.com/news/state-and-re​g​ional/former-miss-virginia-becomes-a-c​hristmas-miracle/article_5c8762d6-2387​-59cd-9ae4-80a668433107.html
 
