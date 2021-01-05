 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Guardian)   If you don't know how many legs the world's most famous tripod has, maybe you can get a job designing coins for the Royal Mint   (theguardian.com) divider line
    The War of the Worlds, The Invisible Man, Pride and Prejudice, Mint, Central bank, Bank of England, Jane Austen, Observant fans of HG Wells  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Limited run. Pocket many.
Strike mold.
Sell in 20 years.
Profit.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dirk Diggler?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Limited run. Pocket many.
Strike mold.
Sell in 20 years.
Profit.


That's a bingo.  Coin and stamp mistakes often gain significant value over their issue price.

/CaptainObvious
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have 2, subby. Ask yer mom.
 
bugdozer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Take a look around you...
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Poop: I have 2, subby. Ask yer mom.


Less than a minute, my only reason for stopping in this thread *shakes fist, and not the one on my wrist*
 
digidorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I legit thought they gave the Eiffel Tower 3 legs, and now I'm a little disappointed.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the most famous tripod was the one that killed Bob Crane.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Royal Mint like the U.S. mint - where they produce coins with arbitrary face values expecting collectors to mistake them for real Federal currency?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so the Royal Mint was defeated by the humblest thing that god in his wisdom put upon this earth: a bunch of nit-picking sci-fi nerds.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it 4?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: I thought the most famous tripod was the one that killed Bob Crane.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work for the Royal Mint.

So I am really getting a kick really .

Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about.

But trust me.... You don't.

I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about.

This is how bad info gets passed around.

If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do.

Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell would they be putting Tommy Lee on a coin?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's one more leg, innit? It's not three. You see, most aliens, you know, will be running around on three legs. You're on three legs, all the way up. Where can you go from there? Where? What we do is, if we need that extra push over the cliff, need to chase more humans, you know what we do? Put it to four legs. This tripod goes to four.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could have put a picture of Tom Cruise on there, so count yourselves lucky.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 The Octonauts laugh at your puny amount of legs from the safety and comfort of their Octopod

d2t1xqejof9utc.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: The Octonauts laugh at your puny amount of legs from the safety and comfort of their Octopod

[d2t1xqejof9utc.cloudfront.net image 850x478]


Dodecapod?
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be worse.  It could always be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a baby's arm holding an apple.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: I work for the Royal Mint.

So I am really getting a kick really .

Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about.

But trust me.... You don't.

I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about.

This is how bad info gets passed around.

If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do.

Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.


I do! I do believe you, iron woman!
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/welcome to Earf
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Dirk Diggler?


John Holmes.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: The Octonauts laugh at your puny amount of legs from the safety and comfort of their Octopod

[d2t1xqejof9utc.cloudfront.net image 850x478]

Dodecapod?


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

wanted for questioning
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: I thought the most famous tripod was the one that killed Bob Crane.


That was a boom
 
angryjd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Eiffel Tower?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Manx.  Another Manx.   Three legs, four legs, or seven legs if you count the birds.  Extra points: Why are the birds missing from the second picture?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Is the Royal Mint like the U.S. mint - where they produce coins with arbitrary face values expecting collectors to mistake them for real Federal currency?


Yes and no. It makes the coinage currently in circulation in the realm but it also produces commemorative coins, medals, an such.
 
groverpm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

angryjd: The Eiffel Tower?


has four.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: iron de havilland: I work for the Royal Mint.

So I am really getting a kick really .

Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about.

But trust me.... You don't.

I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about.

This is how bad info gets passed around.

If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do.

Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.

I do! I do believe you, iron woman!


Still think that's a guy
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The bank later claimed the coin was intended to be "an artistic representation of the author and text and not intended as a literal representation".

In regards to a different f*ck-up with a James Joyce coin. That's chutzpah.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chitownmike: sinner4ever: I thought the most famous tripod was the one that killed Bob Crane.

That was a boom


Get a grip.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IDisME: It could be worse.  It could always be worse.

[Fark user image 416x416]


lockhaven.eduView Full Size

It's been done. There are 19 gears so again, everything is frozen.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image image 425x590]


The bald guy on the left.

Why did spiderman jizz on his head?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The DC idiots gave Aquaman's trident five tines in the movie.  Well, his mom's trident.
 
Zafler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: I work for the Royal Mint.

So I am really getting a kick really .

Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about.

But trust me.... You don't.

I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about.

This is how bad info gets passed around.

If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do.

Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
