Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Kamloops This Week)   48% of Canadians visited family and friends over the holidays while 62% have "little to no confidence" in Canada's ability to limit Covid-19, according to an unscientific online poll which the article doesn't mention until paragraph 14   (kamloopsthisweek.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not every part of Canada is a virus infested hellhole. Where I am is merely a virus tinged heckspot.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Not every part of Canada is a virus infested hellhole.


Just Doug Ford.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In any case, they gave it 110% and I can respect that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this a report from Alberta?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Canadians think they are better than Americans, up next, Water is wet
 
mjones73
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Apparently Canada is going under a lockdown on Saturday due to the holidays, not sure if it's just parts or all of the country.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What counts as "visited"?  'cause I went to see my mum and sister for half an hour on Christmas and we wore masks (mine a KN95), sat on opposite sides of the porch, opened presents, and I went home again.  I didn't do what I'd planned to, which was spend the day inside with no face covering doing a proper Christmas, because work had called me back and I was no longer guaranteed safe.

So technically I "visited" family, but it was a visit that even Fauci would have likely approved of.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Visited friends and family" covers a huge range of behavior. My sister came over for Christmas. We've all been working from home. She had a recent negative test. Prevalence isn't as high here as it is in most of the country. It wasn't perfect, and I know that some people will be upset that we did even that. Most people I know who did anything for the holidays did something like what we did.

Holiday parties are in a whole different world of risk. I can't even comprehend the thought process that went into organizing or attending the kind of holiday parties that some of my family were involved in.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think we are too harsh on people who went to see their family for Christmas, Tracy Allard just wanted to see her relative King Kamehameha and who can fault her for that.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DemonEater: What counts as "visited"?  'cause I went to see my mum and sister for half an hour on Christmas and we wore masks (mine a KN95), sat on opposite sides of the porch, opened presents, and I went home again.  I didn't do what I'd planned to, which was spend the day inside with no face covering doing a proper Christmas, because work had called me back and I was no longer guaranteed safe.

So technically I "visited" family, but it was a visit that even Fauci would have likely approved of.


If everyone did that, LA wouldn't look like it does.
Hopefully Canadia didn't follow LA's lead.

/it never does
 
