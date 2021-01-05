 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(New Delhi TV)   Bad news, the vaccines may not work on that new, other strain of covid19 from South Africa. Good news, they can probably make a new vaccine in a month to 6 weeks but everyone would have to get vaccinated again   (ndtv.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising. Dealing with an organism that evolves faster than their hosts.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so low priority I'll likely get the vaccine cocktail that addresses the 14 strains that will be prevalent by then.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do think these "concerns" are being over-hyped. I've read multiple reports on characterization antibodies targeted to the spike protein, specifically epitope mapping which means figuring out which stretch of the spike protein is bound by the antibodies.  Each person develops a family of antibodies that bind to different parts of the spike protein. I've yet to see a report on epitope mapping from those who got the vaccine but I'll give it a look in a minute.

Nevertheless, the full expectation is that this will be the norm. There won't be one single mutation that can dodge all the multiple antibodies, or any two.

Now there are things called neutralizing antibodies. Those are the ones that bind to the spike protein in a manner that prevents it from effectively binding to the ACE2 receptor and so prevent the virus from infecting a cell. Neutralizing antibodies are especially good ones to have but non-neutralizing antibodies play a role too. But there are neutralizing antibodies that target different epitopes as well. So again, certain mutations may interfere with one set of neutralizing antibodies, but not all of them.

Further, if someone does get infected with the South African strain, and it somehow bypasses more of your antibodies, you've still got some that are going to bind the virus and your immune response starts half-way home to developing a brand new set because you will have half of the whole cascade of turning on the right response to infected cells all ready so should quickly develop new antibodies specific to the new form.

Put another way, it isn't like the new variants will simply make the vaccine useless, just somewhat less effective. How much less effective? We'll have to see but it would indeed be strange for it to be a dramatic difference.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like getting vaccinated again is some grand hardship...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would note that if a member of the Current UK Government is "incredibly worried" about something, it's almost certainly harmless, and this is Matt Hancock, who's primary job is destroying the NHS as quickly and profitably as possible.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure people will be responsible, self isolate, social distance, wear masks, etc...

Sarcastic Laughing Compiltation
Youtube Fkowqz2m_h0
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whatever it takes. But this will become another flu shot where you have to get it every six months or so.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's like rain on your wedding day.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

debug: Like getting vaccinated again is some grand hardship...


Bit of a logistical headache though.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait till next month when we discover covid-20 aka "the stuff"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And we thought 2020 was bad...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Wait till next month when we discover covid-20 aka "the stuff"


[Fark user image image 580x859]


Wait, Paul Sorvino?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: And we thought 2020 was bad...


The bad part of 2020 didn't start until March, so maybe we're still in it.
Bad 2020 runs March 2020 to March 2021.

Things should get better once Trump is back to being just a crazy guy shouting things on the internet and more people are vaccinated.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Covid aside for the mo0ment...

The Dutch were playing chess while England was playing draughts when they saddled Britain with the post-colonial fallout of South Africa.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
World lock down for 60 days, one month to get supplies and then binge every show?
 
sforce
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Vermithrax Perjorative: And we thought 2020 was bad...

The bad part of 2020 didn't start until March, so maybe we're still in it.
Bad 2020 runs March 2020 to March 2021.

Things should get better once Trump is back to being just a crazy guy shouting things on the internet and more people are vaccinated.


I don't disagree with you. The Kobe people may have a different take on it. Also the Australians.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: World lock down for 60 days, one month to get supplies and then binge every show?


Hope you like eating rice because it's going to the the only food you get over those 60 days as everything comes to a halt.

Also the trash piles that will be.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Covid aside for the mo0ment...

The Dutch were playing chess while England was playing draughts when they saddled Britain with the post-colonial fallout of South Africa.


And Cape Town didn't have a chance against that dragon-hoard. Wait, what the hell are we talking about?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Whatever it takes. But this will become another flu shot where you have to get it every six months or so.


I get a flu shot every year (free with my health insurance), so I'm fine with that.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: WillofJ2: World lock down for 60 days, one month to get supplies and then binge every show?

Hope you like eating rice because it's going to the the only food you get over those 60 days as everything comes to a halt.

Also the trash piles that will be.


Rice poop mountain will be 400 feet tall after the sewage treatment plants close
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So now Britain is calling the strain discovered Britain the "South African" strain.
 
Stibium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

debug: Like getting vaccinated again is some grand hardship...


Kinda like testing, huh?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Intrepid00: WillofJ2: World lock down for 60 days, one month to get supplies and then binge every show?

Hope you like eating rice because it's going to the the only food you get over those 60 days as everything comes to a halt.

Also the trash piles that will be.

Rice poop mountain will be 400 feet tall after the sewage treatment plants close


People won't poop to much with all that rice.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I would note that if a member of the Current UK Government is "incredibly worried" about something, it's almost certainly harmless


Still, it's worth throwing bendy bananas at the problem. I'm told they solve everything.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Whatever it takes. But this will become another flu shot where you have to get it every six months or so.


No it won't. "Flu" is a hodge-podge collection of numerous diverse families and strains of viruses. It isn't that TheFlu mutates each year, it's that very different viruses make the rounds.

The idea that these various mutated forms of SARS-CoV-2 will somehow dodge the immune response trained by the vaccine just isn't credible. Vaccination stimulates your immune system to produce antibodies to multiple different stretches of the spike protein. If a mutation occurs in the middle of one place where an antibody binds, that antibody will likely no longer function, but you'll still have other antibodies that still work. Further, these vaccines also produce T-Cell responses, again typically to multiple distinctly different epitopes on the Spike protein. And different people will have T-Cell responses to different sites on the Spike protein. Diversity is a strength.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wademh: I do think these "concerns" are being over-hyped. I've read multiple reports on characterization antibodies targeted to the spike protein, specifically epitope mapping which means figuring out which stretch of the spike protein is bound by the antibodies.  Each person develops a family of antibodies that bind to different parts of the spike protein. I've yet to see a report on epitope mapping from those who got the vaccine but I'll give it a look in a minute.

Nevertheless, the full expectation is that this will be the norm. There won't be one single mutation that can dodge all the multiple antibodies, or any two.

Now there are things called neutralizing antibodies. Those are the ones that bind to the spike protein in a manner that prevents it from effectively binding to the ACE2 receptor and so prevent the virus from infecting a cell. Neutralizing antibodies are especially good ones to have but non-neutralizing antibodies play a role too. But there are neutralizing antibodies that target different epitopes as well. So again, certain mutations may interfere with one set of neutralizing antibodies, but not all of them.

Further, if someone does get infected with the South African strain, and it somehow bypasses more of your antibodies, you've still got some that are going to bind the virus and your immune response starts half-way home to developing a brand new set because you will have half of the whole cascade of turning on the right response to infected cells all ready so should quickly develop new antibodies specific to the new form.

Put another way, it isn't like the new variants will simply make the vaccine useless, just somewhat less effective. How much less effective? We'll have to see but it would indeed be strange for it to be a dramatic difference.


Thank you. All I remember from immunology is that if you want to give a chicken anthrax, you have to refrigerate it first.
 
