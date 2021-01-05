 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Vaccine rollout slower than expected nationally, state blames holidays and lofty estimates, because holidays and lofty estimates can never be held accountable for preventable deaths   (wjactv.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stop with the excuses and start with the pricks.....you pricks.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New York City vaccinated six million people in less than a month. In 1947.

Our leaders could do this if they wanted. All I can think is that they don't want to.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know how the National Guard always gets Dec 24 through Jan 2 off.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The real problem is those pesky arms. We have the needles right where we want them, the alcohol swabs, the vaccine, the nurses, the band-aids. All this stuff in the right place. But the arms? Just going wherever the hell they want, no thanks to, get this, LEGS.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: New York City vaccinated six million people in less than a month. In 1947.

Our leaders could do this if they wanted. All I can think is that they don't want to.


There was a hell of a lot less red tape in 1947.
So although they probably could go faster, I don't think it is a fair comparison.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not like anyone knew that the holidays would happen this time of year.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
HOW WERE WE SUPPOSED TO KNOW THE HOLIDAYS WERE COMING?!
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only someone had thought about distribution at some time in the last 9 months?
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

talkertopc: It's not like anyone knew that the holidays would happen this time of year.


Trump didn't want to conflict with Kwanzaa but he was afraid to ask when it was.
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
well the POTUS had golf to play so GFY
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm currently waiting in line for the moderna at a smallish hospital in west Texas. I'm only 47, qualified by virtue of heart issues. They have requested no medical records to document the condition. They haven't even checked my drivers license.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Nadie_AZ: New York City vaccinated six million people in less than a month. In 1947.

Our leaders could do this if they wanted. All I can think is that they don't want to.

There was a hell of a lot less red tape in 1947.
So although they probably could go faster, I don't think it is a fair comparison.


It's also a bit of an exaggeration, their efforts notwithstanding.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

talkertopc: It's not like anyone knew that the holidays would happen this time of year.


Louisiana_Sitar_Club: HOW WERE WE SUPPOSED TO KNOW THE HOLIDAYS WERE COMING?!


Hell, we're acting like we're surprised that we need to actually administer the vaccines we've all been anxiously awaiting for the last 9+ months.

And if it's any consolation (it isn't) this isn't just happening in the US.  Vaccine rollout is hitting snags in countries we would have expected to have their shiat together.
 
Cache
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: New York City vaccinated six million people in less than a month. In 1947


Let's see... Which political party was in charge at that time?  Was it the Buck Stops Here party?
Why yes, yes it was.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do you really think that would happen, that the President would stand there and lie about the projected numbers?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Like most things that are shiat in America, you can blame right wing filth for this.
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think we could save time by sharing needles.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is no worse mistake in public leadership than to hold out false hope soon to be swept away. -Winston Churchill

We must demand the highest order of integrity and ability in our public men who are to grapple with these new problems. We must hold to a rigid accountability those public servants who show unfaithfulness to the interests of the nation or inability to rise to the high level of the new demands upon our strength and our resources.  -Theodore Roosevelt

Well, did you do any fornicating this weekend? -Richard Nixon
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Captain Walker: I'm currently waiting in line for the moderna at a smallish hospital in west Texas. I'm only 47, qualified by virtue of heart issues. They have requested no medical records to document the condition. They haven't even checked my drivers license.


Just got it. 40 minute wait. No one checked my ID once, or verified my preexisting condition.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see articles like this all over the farking place, and they infuriate me with their lack of specific details. All we know is that fewer vaccines are being distributed, and of those vaccines that actually are distributed, only about 1/3 of them (give or take) are actually being poked into people's arms.

But nobody can give specifics as to WHY.

Like that CNN interview that was posted yesterday with the leader of Operation Warp Speed. He was pressed and pressed about why the promise of 200m doses distributed by the end of 2020 suddenly went down to 40m, and then 20m, with the actual result being a pathetic 4.2m. All he could say is that they were "working day and night" to get as many out as possible. He provided no details as to what the specific snags were.

For Christ's sake, we have ordered 200 million doses of each vaccine, enough to inoculate 200 million people. And yet 4.2m have been sent out to the states, with the majority of them sitting in storage instead of actually being poked into people's arms. WHY? The only thing I've heard is that states need more money from the government...but for WHAT?

The fact that we're not hearing about what the specific problem is tells me that there's foul play going on, and that is what I am going to choose to believe until I hear some details.

/Tried calling my state's health department to see why we had so few vaccines...they told me to call the CDC.
//So I called the CDC, and they said I should speak with my state's health department.
///What the fark is the problem? What's the holdup?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: I see articles like this all over the farking place, and they infuriate me with their lack of specific details. All we know is that fewer vaccines are being distributed, and of those vaccines that actually are distributed, only about 1/3 of them (give or take) are actually being poked into people's arms.

But nobody can give specifics as to WHY.

Like that CNN interview that was posted yesterday with the leader of Operation Warp Speed. He was pressed and pressed about why the promise of 200m doses distributed by the end of 2020 suddenly went down to 40m, and then 20m, with the actual result being a pathetic 4.2m. All he could say is that they were "working day and night" to get as many out as possible. He provided no details as to what the specific snags were.

For Christ's sake, we have ordered 200 million doses of each vaccine, enough to inoculate 200 million people. And yet 4.2m have been sent out to the states, with the majority of them sitting in storage instead of actually being poked into people's arms. WHY? The only thing I've heard is that states need more money from the government...but for WHAT?

The fact that we're not hearing about what the specific problem is tells me that there's foul play going on, and that is what I am going to choose to believe until I hear some details.

/Tried calling my state's health department to see why we had so few vaccines...they told me to call the CDC.
//So I called the CDC, and they said I should speak with my state's health department.
///What the fark is the problem? What's the holdup?


One problem, although not the main one, is the lack of qualified people to administer the injections in many areas.

/Yes, there is more to it than just shoving in a needle.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kindms: well the POTUS had golf to play so GFY


Holy shiat, is Trump personally in charge of vaccine distribution?! We don't stand a chance!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: talkertopc: It's not like anyone knew that the holidays would happen this time of year.

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: HOW WERE WE SUPPOSED TO KNOW THE HOLIDAYS WERE COMING?!

Hell, we're acting like we're surprised that we need to actually administer the vaccines we've all been anxiously awaiting for the last 9+ months.

And if it's any consolation (it isn't) this isn't just happening in the US.  Vaccine rollout is hitting snags in countries we would have expected to have their shiat together.


I think a lot of farkers are allergic to reading news about other countries. Seems like the UK, Denmark and Germany are now the Florida of Europe.


BERLIN/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Germany was weighing on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark approved on Monday a delay of up to six weeks between the first and second shots of the vaccine.
 
jzeeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know about everywhere, but where I'm at the handful of Nationwide severe reactions put a real damper on things. They can't mass vaccinate the way they would like to when they have to monitor everyone for reactions.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Nadie_AZ: New York City vaccinated six million people in less than a month. In 1947.

Our leaders could do this if they wanted. All I can think is that they don't want to.

There was a hell of a lot less red tape in 1947.
So although they probably could go faster, I don't think it is a fair comparison.

It's also a bit of an exaggeration, their efforts notwithstanding.


The details are kind of interesting:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC3323221/

The "WTF" moment for me, was this: "a 29-year-old woman, dressed up as a nurse, vaccinated 500 people with water to impress her "man companion" until she was sent to the Bellevue psychiatric ward for evaluation."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have they tried reversing the warp core's polarity?
 
Khellendros
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: There was a hell of a lot less red tape in 1947.
So although they probably could go faster, I don't think it is a fair comparison.


The WH created zero plans to model the distribution of the vaccine, or create a distribution plan.  They felt their job was done once the vaccine was created.  Then they told the states the deal with it.  The states don't have a particularly good track record for doing this sort of thing, so they delegated it all to the counties to track who get the vaccine and distribute it.  The counties don't know when or how much vaccine they're getting at any given time, and have almost no guidelines for distribution.  They also have no budget (emergency or standing) to handle the distribution of hundreds of thousands of doses at staged intervals to where it's most needed, and they still don't know how much they're getting at any given point.  So everyone is doing it differently, there's no unified model, and no budget.  So it's a clusterfark.

I said all of that to make the point that what you're saying is bullshiat.  This has nothing to do with red tape.  This has everything to do with leadership throwing up their hands and saying "not my job", while passing the the buck to the next guy down the line.  You know, the parts of the government they spent years gutting in each and every budget.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: For Christ's sake, we have ordered 200 million doses of each vaccine, enough to inoculate 200 million people. And yet 4.2m have been sent out to the states, with the majority of them sitting in storage instead of actually being poked into people's arms. WHY? The only thing I've heard is that states need more money from the government...but for WHAT?

The fact that we're not hearing about what the specific problem is tells me that there's foul play going on, and that is what I am going to choose to believe until I hear some details.


That's enough to inoculate only 100M, and they need money because distributing two doses of something 28 days apart to hundreds of millions of people in a prioritized list is extremely complex.  There needed to be a supply chain and delivery system put in place to get the right amounts to the right places at the right times to give to people in the right order.  Twice.

Supply chain and logistics is INCREDIBLY complicated at that scale.  Add to that a perishable product that needs to be delivered, in person, to a prioritized list of almost everyone in the country, twice, by trained medical personnel.  Then documented and followed up on.  No governmental agency is funded for this, or setup for it.  And our national leadership did NOTHING to prepare for distribution.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

madgonad: If only someone had thought about distribution at some time in the last 9 months?


How about in May? Anybody remember May? Anyone?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
