 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ITV)   96 96 year year old old woman woman tests tests positive positive for for coronavirus coronavirus   (itv.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Lilian Cox, Doris Hobday, Sibling, Doris' temperature, Affect, Running, Jason Statham, Twin  
•       •       •

919 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 11:50 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
HOTY HOTY candidate candidate!!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pinch hitting... for Pedro Borbon

... Manny Mota ... Mota ... Mota
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That site tried to give me cookies.

What is it with old people and them always giving away cookies?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: That site tried to give me cookies.

What is it with old people and them always giving away cookies?


What kinda Farker doesn't like cookies?

Next thing will be "some Farker doesn't like beer."

The world's gone mad I tells ya!!!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did I win two Tombstone pizzas?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow.

/ that
/ that
// calls for
// calls for
/// six slashies
/// three by three
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here's a wish for your speedy recovery recovery. After all, you've made it this far together.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That headline gave me Forest Whitaker eye. I don't stutter when speaking but have this weird tic of repeating words when typing. It's under control

They added: "We have said in the past if Him up there wants us.... He's going to have to run fast. We are running faster than ever because we both aren't ready yet... we still haven't met Jason Statham."

And? What debauchery do you have in store in this hypothetical threesome
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I I hope hope they they beat beat this this and and live live to to be be at at least least 100 100.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Chew that Doublemint gum faster, ladies...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Farking stupidass cookies website.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [i.redd.it image 600x300]


dothemath: [Fark user image 306x165]


Dammit....

/even took my back up.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Notorious B I G - Going Back to Cali
Youtube E_B0rOLvAOo
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Droid Memory Go Blank
Youtube a8cwmQqb6kU
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mr Show Pallies
Youtube -n-rGnI9XNo
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.