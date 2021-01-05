 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   That drone you got for Christmas? It might be made of pineapples   (reuters.com) divider line
    Interesting, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Selangor, health issue, Unmanned aerial vehicle, pineapple leaves, Professor Mohamed Thariq Hameed Sultan, Drone music  
posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 10:20 PM



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Temporal watch not included.

/ good use of a waste product
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
procurious.comView Full Size

See? Pineapple DOES belong on pizza.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have a drone.  I have pineapple.  Uhhh!  Pineapple drone!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [procurious.com image 480x303]
See? Pineapple DOES belong on pizza.


Why is that pizza upside down?

...or:
Who puts a logo on the bottom of a pizza box?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I have a drone.  I have pineapple.  Uhhh!  Pineapple drone!


I am a drone.

(._. )
(._. )
(._. )
(._. )
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Archie Goodwin: [procurious.com image 480x303]
See? Pineapple DOES belong on pizza.

Why is that pizza upside down?

...or:
Who puts a logo on the bottom of a pizza box?


Australians?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: ZMugg: Archie Goodwin: [procurious.com image 480x303]
See? Pineapple DOES belong on pizza.

Why is that pizza upside down?

...or:
Who puts a logo on the bottom of a pizza box?

Australians?


Advertisers. The logos will be visible
from below. This is only the beginning.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Archie Goodwin: [procurious.com image 480x303]
See? Pineapple DOES belong on pizza.

Why is that pizza upside down?

...or:
Who puts a logo on the bottom of a pizza box?


Once you've committed to drone-delivery for your pizza joint, custom boxes make good advertising sense.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone tell the Iranians, quick!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We should only start worrying when they deliver telegrams:
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
