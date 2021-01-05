 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   If it continues at its current pace, France's vaccine rollout will take 3,000 years   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And I thought the 10 years it was going to take the US was slow.
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Things take time to get started. At the speed at which I pull out of my driveway it will take four weeks to reach Houston.
 
Devo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will I get a vaccine first or a next gen Xbox?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: Things take time to get started. At the speed at which I pull out of my driveway it will take four weeks to reach Houston.


Huh. It'll take me about 6 hours. Maybe that explains the complaints from the neighbours?
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looks like they have a serious anti-vax problem there too.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah it's pretty freaky. We've got 250k+ at this point and just 20km over thataway, they have less than 1k on the other side of the river.
 
Watubi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lord Dimwit: Things take time to get started. At the speed at which I pull out of my driveway it will take four weeks to reach Houston.


Yes, the analogy is misleading and makes good click-bait.  But, the fact remains, governments had 10 months to devise an efficient distribution plan.  Remember when Walmart delivered more water & food to Katrina victims than FEMA?  "Things take time to get started" is not an excuse
 
