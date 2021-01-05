 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Today's industry struggling because of the pandemic? Shoe Cobblers. Arguments of how peach or blueberry are better to the right   (kdvr.com) divider line
19
    More: Awkward, Shoemaking, Footwear, Business, lot of things, small businesses, shoe repair business, Small business, Shoe  
•       •       •

92 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 1:43 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You make a tarte tatin with peaches subby, not a cobbler.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who says rhubarb gets a punch in the nose.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eh, just let the elves handle it. They're very good, most work gets done in a day.
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Peach. And it damned well better have a sugared crust on top *and* bottom.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meat Puppets - Cobbler
Youtube qk70garJSRg
 
ISO15693
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Cobble cobble"
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gopher321: Anyone who says rhubarb gets a punch in the nose.

Strawberry

rhubarb.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Someone had to post it.

Being A Cobbler Is Dumb
Youtube j8tZkM960cY
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shoe cobblers are the soul of America.  Anyone who says otherwise is just a heel.

Last time I walked in to a shoe repair place, I told the lady "Give me some tongue" and her husband came out of the back room and using a very well built boot, kicked my a$$.

That piece of my boots that is under the laces shrunk while I was in Korea.  I'm guessing a kwickie-san boy trimmed a bit off while I was sleeping and used it to flavor mama-san's ramien.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
stupidfarkformatting
 
mikalmd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Blackberry is the best ..
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not the cobblers! Are the town criers and buggy whip makers doing ok?
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: stupidfarkformatting


What?  You italicized it, so clearly it's part of the post you quoted...shut up!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Blueberry is third after Peach and Tart Cherry.

/and don't forget the vanilla ice cream
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

guestguy: Subtonic: stupidfarkformatting

What?  You italicized it, so clearly it's part of the post you quoted...shut up!

Don't be an asshole!


Using formatting instead of a delimiter to determine the end of a quote must have been some kind of workaround.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gopher321: Anyone who says rhubarb gets a punch in the nose.


come at me bro

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone knows the REAL reason cobblers are losing work.

It's just not "politically correct" to say it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: You make a tarte tatin with peaches subby, not a cobbler.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.