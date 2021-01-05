 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Star) Would you like ass with those fries?
    More: Sick, French fries, McDonald's worker, nauseating video, Hand, Fast food, Left-handedness, McDonald's USA, user @itskelseylol  
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just ass please, trying to lose the holiday weight.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well when you need a prostate exam, you need a prostate exam.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One wrote: "OK I'm starting not to trust fast-food restaurants."

Heh.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess someone actually didn't, so they ordered "large fries, hold the ass".

She did.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to suspect that this genre of fast and cheap food may only be possible when other aspects of its production are sacrificed.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're already at McDonalds, you're not picky.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm lovin' scratching' it!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a Yelper special? Do the fries go with the Queefy Quarterpounder?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've eaten fast food, you've eaten worse
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's got real management potential.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask anyone who worked in a McDonald's, Ass Sandwich is pretty tame compared to the Jizz Surprise or Pube-nuggets.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chocolate covered pretzel?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an extra 99 cents at Arby's.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Special sauce.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That taint right.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass, it's not just for breakfast anymore.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how fries are supposed to go with shakes.

George Clinton Do Fries Go with that Shake 1986
Youtube XTku4XQ0QX8
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: I'm starting to suspect that this genre of fast and cheap food may only be possible when other aspects of its production are sacrificed.


You think this sort of thing doesn't happen in upscale restaurants?

If you knew what happened in the kitchens of any restaurants you went to you would never eat out again
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Well if its her Ass.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did we just see the secrete to the MickyD flavor?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 262x350]
Well if its her Ass.


It's not.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: BumpInTheNight: I'm starting to suspect that this genre of fast and cheap food may only be possible when other aspects of its production are sacrificed.

You think this sort of thing doesn't happen in upscale restaurants?

If you knew what happened in the kitchens of any restaurants you went to you would never eat out again


I do, and I don't whenever I can avoid it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: You're already at McDonalds, you're not picky.


She was!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 262x350]
Well if its her Ass.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey Tammy, the lunch rush is here - you need to get cracking on those fries!"
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is her shoving a hand-full of fries into the container with the same hand she used to dig at her ass
Note the fry scoop in front of her gut.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Digger please
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She might have ass burgers.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm shocked - SHOCED - that the high wages they pay don't attract higher caliber talent.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Would it be better, or worse, if she'd been digging around in the front instead of the back?
 
valenumr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: That's an extra 99 cents at Arby's.


You spelled scents wrong.
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

X-Geek: She might have ass burgers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

X-Geek: She might have ass burgers.


The customer certainly does.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: [Fark user image 723x1284]
This is her shoving a hand-full of fries into the container with the same hand she used to dig at her ass
Note the fry scoop in front of her gut.


Well it looks like you only read half of the article where this was just a prank video and the kitchen was closed and getting cleaned.  DOES NOT MAKE IT RIGHT though!  Still gross even if it wasn't going to be served to a customer and was going to be cleaned afterwards.
 
geggy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Would it be better, or worse, if she'd been digging around in the front instead of the back?


That's for the fish filet.

/*urk*
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Still better than Arbys.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: BumpInTheNight: Would it be better, or worse, if she'd been digging around in the front instead of the back?

That's for the fish filet.

/*urk*


"Fupa O' Fish" ™
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stop wearing thongs to work.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Stop wearing thongs to work.


You are not my supervisor.
 
acad1228
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People horrified by this have no problem licking people where they pee.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Stop wearing thongs to work.


Depends on the job, I guess.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

acad1228: People horrified by this have no problem licking people where they pee.


You are also, not my supervisor.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

acad1228: People horrified by this have no problem licking people where they pee.


I eat pussy and ass, but I don't dip my fries in it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Did we just see the secrete to the MickyD flavor?


Not sure if you did that on purpose, typo or autocorrect.
Either way, bravo!

/and ugh
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

acad1228: People horrified by this have no problem licking people where they pee.


Muslims wash up after both #1 and #2.
So...yeah.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: acad1228: People horrified by this have no problem licking people where they pee.

I eat pussy and ass, but I don't dip my fries in it.


Man you are missing out!
 
