 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WSOCTV)   Was the group composed of two males, two females, and a large dog? This is important   (wsoctv.com) divider line
6
    More: Weird, South Carolina, sheriff's office, group of people, North Carolina, NORWAY, Southern United States, Confederate States of America, abandoned home  
•       •       •

136 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 12:20 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Zoinks!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shaggy: "Hey Scoob!  This place is creepy!"
Scooby: (stares quizzically)
Shaggy: "You can say that again.  I wonder if Fred and Daphne found anything."
Scooby: (sits down and licks balls)
Velma: "Holy f***!  There's a dead body in this freezer!"
Shaggy: "AAAGGHHH!!....is there any food in there?"
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would have gotten away with it if it hadn't been for you meddling kids.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Welp, I guess Mom's gonna stop cashing in her social security checks and voting for Trump.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thats kinda cool, you usually only find a pile of poop and some empty Doritos bags.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UberDave: Shaggy: "Hey Scoob!  This place is creepy!"
Scooby: (stares quizzically)
Shaggy: "You can say that again.  I wonder if Fred and Daphne found anything."
Scooby: (sits down and licks balls)
Velma: "Holy f***!  There's a dead body in this freezer!"
Shaggy: "AAAGGHHH!!....is there any food in there?"


I liked the venture bros version
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.