(People Magazine)   After spending 628 days in an Arizona shelter, Sarge starts the new year by finding his forever home. Please welcome Sarge and his new family to the first Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread of 2021 (With video of his going away party)   (people.com) divider line
101
    More: Woofday, dog park dog, Dog, couple things, Fox, Canidae, Gray Wolf, Dog park, single dog  
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
For once, I'm actually all caught up on the thread!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: For once, I'm actually all caught up on the thread!


Good job!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Woohoo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


But mom, I don't wanna get up!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Miss Lady LuLu has found the perfect pillow for napping in the car
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Just hit the Smart or Funny buttons here, folks. It will do.

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

🎼One of these things is not like the others🎶🎵 ....
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]
🎼One of these things is not like the others🎶🎵 ....


:-)
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]

Miss Lady LuLu has found the perfect pillow for napping in the car


Kody wants kiss LuLu to tell her people to get her a hammock!
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's good for sleeping!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kitten!!! Why are you so fascinated by the tea‽
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Bathia_Mapes: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]

Miss Lady LuLu has found the perfect pillow for napping in the car

Kody wants kiss LuLu to tell her people to get her a hammock!
[Fark user image 425x566]

It's good for sleeping!
[Fark user image 425x318]


MISS LuLu.
Dayum I hate autocorrect!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: ProcrastinationStation: Bathia_Mapes: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]

Miss Lady LuLu has found the perfect pillow for napping in the car

Kody wants kiss LuLu to tell her people to get her a hammock!
[Fark user image 425x566]

It's good for sleeping!
[Fark user image 425x318]

MISS LuLu.
Dayum I hate autocorrect!


Heh!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Woofsday everyone!  And Happy New Year!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Hi Woofday people! This work thing got real difficult, really fast. Hope to catch up later. Have a good one!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

puffy999: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x138] [View Full Size image _x_]


Liked him better in Beverly Hills Cop 3.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
My pack got a much needed grooming yesterday.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

BadReligion: My pack got a much needed grooming yesterday.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x637]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 660x750]


Now try to get a cat to do that.

/and not plot to murder you in your sleep
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Edie wondering if I can "leave work" to play some fetch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie wondering if I can "leave work" to play some fetch.
[Fark user image 425x566]


I say go for it!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

xanadian: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 660x750]

Now try to get a cat to do that.

/and not plot to murder you in your sleep


I know far better than that! As is I worry about Salem murdering me in my sleep after I restrain him to apply flea treatment. :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie wondering if I can "leave work" to play some fetch.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Look at those ears! ♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm doing a "30 days of yoga" for January.  Kody likes to help....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
He's about 16. We did 4 miles two days before this hike of about 2.5 miles. He loves, loves, loves snow and hiking. Hates having his picture taken so very few good pics of him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

LadySusan: He's about 16. We did 4 miles two days before this hike of about 2.5 miles. He loves, loves, loves snow and hiking. Hates having his picture taken so very few good pics of him.
[Fark user image 850x929]


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey everyone.  Our family just adopted a rescue. This is Nubz.  Shes an unknown alleged 6 month old yellow lab mix. She is maybe 12 lbs. A friend of ours got her from a rescue situation in The Bahamas. We think shes a potcake mix.  Anyway she went from The Bahamas to Orlando to where I got her in North Carolina. She's now here in Delaware.  Shes awesome.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

eagles95: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Hey everyone.  Our family just adopted a rescue. This is Nubz.  Shes an unknown alleged 6 month old yellow lab mix. She is maybe 12 lbs. A friend of ours got her from a rescue situation in The Bahamas. We think shes a potcake mix.  Anyway she went from The Bahamas to Orlando to where I got her in North Carolina. She's now here in Delaware.  Shes awesome.


Pot cake mix?
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: eagles95: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Hey everyone.  Our family just adopted a rescue. This is Nubz.  Shes an unknown alleged 6 month old yellow lab mix. She is maybe 12 lbs. A friend of ours got her from a rescue situation in The Bahamas. We think shes a potcake mix.  Anyway she went from The Bahamas to Orlando to where I got her in North Carolina. She's now here in Delaware.  Shes awesome.

Pot cake mix?


Yup...we think.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

eagles95: Nubz


Welcome, Nubz! ♥♥
 
