Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(France 24)   Western world unlocks Return to Sender achievement   (france24.com) divider line
levitcleos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's worth like, 30 gems on Steam.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Return to sender, COVID unknown
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Boys are Back in Town
Youtube n667OlRba3U
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this wasn't a pandemic it would be amusing.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, like, we're even now?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really need to shut down non vital air travel.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: We really need to shut down non vital air travel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: We really need to shut down non vital air travel.


apparently vacations are vital...ask any Canadian politician. A**holes... (this makes me angry)
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plane, Boss, the plane!
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trying to "blame" a virus on the places or people among whom it supposedly originated is on of the sickest, stupidest, most primitive examples of human illogic I've seen this year. And this was 2020 I'm talking about.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jso2897: Trying to "blame" a virus on the places or people among whom it supposedly originated is on of the sickest, stupidest, most primitive examples of human illogic I've seen this year. And this was 2020 I'm talking about.


Yeah, I downvoted this one.  It's not from China, so that ruins the headline.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/n667OlRb​a3U]


Dig the tune but don't see the connection to the story.  Maybe this one?

02- Thin lizzy - Chinatown
Youtube xz_6iiattyY
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why haven't we sanctioned China yet for lying about this virus?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: So, like, we're even now?


Not yet.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: jim32rr: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/n667OlRb​a3U]

Dig the tune but don't see the connection to the story.  Maybe this one?

[YouTube video: 02- Thin lizzy - Chinatown]


It's me half asleep, virus variants = boys I guess. You made the better choice🍺
 
starsrift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why haven't we sanctioned China yet for lying about this virus?


What lies did they tell?
 
Grahor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

starsrift: kdawg7736: Why haven't we sanctioned China yet for lying about this virus?

What lies did they tell?


Well, their lips were moving. Therefore, they were lying. Particulars are of no importance here.
 
Grahor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
By the he way, a friend of my wife have died 31st of December. Corona. 50 years, left unemployed wife, 2 small children and no savings. Happy New Year, eh.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I like how the world seems to be calling this variant the UK variant or British Virus, and we here are calling it the South African variant.

Clearly South Africa has better PR than we do.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/and you thought Tom was a hero
 
