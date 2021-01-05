 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC Philadelphia)   Erratic NJ Driver Rammed Into Canadian Border After Chase. I didn't realize that NJ even shared a border with Canada   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
starsrift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nevermind the Canadian border, subby, the driver never rammed into the Chase in the first place. It was sold to Nigeria in 2012. This story is entirely fictional.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uh, being liscend and holding residency doesn't prevent travel
 
QuuEeDee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not since the Borders were closed back in 2011
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
typically No.NJ takes you to PA or NY but in exceptions you can skip all of NY State and enter CA. But that depends on if you first to use the middle of the board for fine money.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: typically No.NJ takes you to PA or NY but in exceptions you can skip all of NY State and enter CA. But that depends on if you first to use the middle of the board for fine money.


Not sure if username checks out
 
Al!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Uh, being liscend and holding residency doesn't prevent travel


Correct.
 
