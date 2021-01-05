 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NHK World (Japan))   Tokyo to declare state of inconvenience on Thursday, asking restaurants and bars to reduce hours, and schools will remain open   (www3.nhk.or.jp) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tokyo Undies
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I read that as "state of incontinence"
 
swankywanky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But are the escalators still working?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
look at their delivery robots, it's like thomas the tank engine is taking the UPS guy's job

www3.nhk.or.jpView Full Size

www3.nhk.or.jpView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why the facepalm?
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Why the facepalm?


Too little, too late?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Why the facepalm?


Because submitter is some plague rat troll.

Keeping schools safely open with proper testing and PPE and spending money to keep noncritical businesses and gatherings closed should have been our priority since February 2020.

1100 dead per million in America
29 dead per million in Japan.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: pup.socket: Why the facepalm?

Too little, too late?


You realize if the US had the same death rate per capita as Japan only 9,000 Americans would be dead from COVID?

They are not the failures.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Robot Delivery Machine: Sir!  Sir!  Your fleshlight is here!  Mailed in a discrete brown paper package!  Your fleshlight, sir.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: No Catchy Nickname: pup.socket: Why the facepalm?

Too little, too late?

You realize if the US had the same death rate per capita as Japan only 9,000 Americans would be dead from COVID?

They are not the failures.


The LDP is a bunch of wannabe Trumpers. Japan's death rate is in spite of the government response which has been nothing less than atrocious, with medical experts and governors pleading with the PM and other officials to not throw the population to the wolves. I don't think the "Go To Travel" campaign has made much news outside Japan but it's complete insanity--the LDP has been paying people to travel around Japan to drum up tourism.

https://japantoday.com/category/natio​n​al/japan-urges-quiet-year-end-but-to-k​eep-up-tourism-campaign
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.