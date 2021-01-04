 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   The FDA says "Anyone who receives the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine must get two full doses," so buzz off Governor Cheapskate   (cnn.com) divider line
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Article refers to lack of "evidence" and "data" as to the efficacy of lower doses. That matters little to Republican governors.

Besides, the killing is the point.
 
Cheron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Article refers to lack of "evidence" and "data" as to the efficacy of lower doses. That matters little to Republican governors.

Besides, the killing is the point.


Rich donors two shots, proletariat one or none. See they like science
 
Northern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know, like our dear leaders.  It's nice to know that congress didn't fund the actual dosing of the vaccine.  There are millions of doses sitting in warehouses right now and millions more on the way.  But let's argue over whether Donald Trump lost an election despite the total lack of evidence.  When do we take to the streets and demand our federal government actually do the absolute minimum to maintain the economy and defend the constitution?  I suppose we only have two weeks before the dumpster fire is evicted.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah yes, governors love killing their constituents. (Eye roll)

They are trying to get this out as fast as humanly possible.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look. We can skimp. And I can make a huge profit here.
It's the American way
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Ah yes, governors love killing their constituents. (Eye roll)

They are trying to get this out as fast as humanly possible.


Republican governors are openly slow-walking this to avoid offending Trump. If you can't see that, no one here can help you.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Ah yes, governors love killing their constituents. (Eye roll)

They are trying to get this out as fast as humanly possible.


Thay're farking it up like the Shingrix rollout.  A bunch of people get their first dose, then there's no supply for the second dose in 3 weeks.  That's why you've been seeing articles about how NO, you shouldn't get one Pfizer and one Moderna shot and NO, you shouldn't just get one shot.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't get how this idea got as far as it did. The only dosing regimen we know anything about is two full doses. Why even bother running trials with set dosing if your going to dick around with it later without another trial?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because I'm supposed to listen to some liberal Poindexter cuck just because he paid for a degree?

I think I'd rather trust the man that was elected BY THE PEOPLE.  That's how you get things done, lib.

BOOTSTRAPS!!!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Requiring two shots is fascism, plain and simple.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Vaccination is THEFT!
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thurstonxhowell: I don't get how this idea got as far as it did.


"You guys f*cked up, and now you're telling the states the next round of shipments will be reduced by 50%"

"Well... Uh... Y'all could just halve the dose and it would work out. So really, *you're* the f*ckups"
 
