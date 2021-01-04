 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   We are officially at the "rationing healthcare" stage of the Covid pandemic   (cnn.com) divider line
    Scary, Vaccination, Vaccine, Los Angeles County, California, US state of Michigan, Monday evening, county healthdata, Pfizer vaccine, clinical trials  
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I just heard about that from my sister's friend in L.A.  Triage in the field.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go to LA and pick 5 random people off the street.

Odds are that one of them is COVID+

The level of stupidity in this country is an imminent threat to public health.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GWSuperfan: Go to LA and pick 5 random people off the street.

Odds are that one of them is COVID+

The level of stupidity in this country is an imminent threat to public health.


That would only be true if the positivity rate were a random sample. There is, quite obviously, a bias towards people with flu-like symptoms and exposure to covid positives getting tested.
 
Secret Troll Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when the House and Senate were working on Obamacare and they killed the public option because we were told that it would lead to healthcare rationing, and that such a thing could never ever happen under our glorious for-profit private healthcare system because brutal capitalism good, unga-bunga soshulizum bad?

Yeah. How the fark has that worked out for us?

We deserve everything we get; We've made this bed for ourselves and now we will lie in it.

Folks in Georgia, please for the love of god, vote (D) or we'll just keep seeing more of this shiat happening.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this pandemic certainly would have made for an interesting episode of Dead Like Me. Especially with George pissed about all the overtime she was having to put in.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But then she comes around to realizing this just helps her reach her quota faster, so she tries to become a superspreader.
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one of many consequences of not handling this correctly. The increased mutations we're seeing popping up is another one. Hopefully it won't mutate enough to fark over our vaccine program.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouren: Just one of many consequences of not handling this correctly. The increased mutations we're seeing popping up is another one. Hopefully it won't mutate enough to fark over our vaccine program.


If it does, the only option at that point is to stop the virus by way of physical distancing between people to stop the physical spread. Social Distancing doesn't work since people won't follow directions, so we have to create that physical distancing.

How do we do that? Simple! The dead will create the air gaps in distancing. Can't spread the virus if you're no longer alive.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We saw this happening a year ago in spain, italy, iraq...
And we cared a bit, then said fark it...

Interesting thing about diseases, the more hosts, the more mutations, the higher chance of creating a new highly infectious strain, aka UK Corona.

Wait until the Louisiana or Arkansas variant surfaces that doesn't respond to the current covid vaccines happens...

/2020 was a precursor
//It's really going to be a horrific decade
///3 slashies to make it true?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I know California likes to be special, but we've been at this stage before.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So how long before they start stealing medical supplies and equipment from the disabled and chronically ill? Because that was and still is farking being talked about seriously.

https://publicintegrity.org/health/co​r​onavirus-and-inequality/state-policies​-may-send-people-with-disabilities-to-​the-back-of-the-line-for-ventilators/

It's not eugenics because it's a crisis!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: I know California likes to be special, but we've been at this stage before.


That time the catastrophe was localized to New York, they were sending patients out & doctors/nurses were coming in from across the nation to provide relief on the frontlines.

This is everywhere, there's nowhere to send patients and no relief in sight.

But there is at least a tiny hope that LA's local nightmare may be slowing down,
Fark user imageView Full Size


Would've been smarter to lock down BEFORE it reached full nightmare mode, but that would imply "being proactively smart" and "listening to the experts." If they did that 3/4 of this shiat wouldn't have ever happened in the first place.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What if a car accident victim was returning from an anti-mask protest that caused the shutdown of an essential business like a weed dispensary grocery store, and has a 49-51% chance of surviving, after a week in the ICU?

/where my fellow unemployed philosophy majors at
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: We saw this happening a year ago in spain, italy, iraq...
And we cared a bit, then said fark it...

Interesting thing about diseases, the more hosts, the more mutations, the higher chance of creating a new highly infectious strain, aka UK Corona.

Wait until the Louisiana or Arkansas variant surfaces that doesn't respond to the current covid vaccines happens...

/2020 was a precursor
//It's really going to be a horrific decade
///3 slashies to make it true?


Why would you want it to be true?

News like this makes me sick to my stomach. Not just because of the person left to die, but their families and friends, and even the emotional toll on the healthcare workers.

We did pro bono group coaching for front liners and the emotional strain is apparent.

/friend is in the hospital due to Covid-19. In his 60's but overall decent health
//darn thing is messing up with his whole system, as well as whatever they are trying to treat him with. Today he told me his thyroid is out of whack.
///talking to him these past few days on the phone felt like a movie reenactment of someone on their deathbed; voice barely a hoarse whisper, gasping for breath, doesn't feel that cognizant.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: So how long before they start stealing medical supplies and equipment from the disabled and chronically ill? Because that was and still is farking being talked about seriously.

https://publicintegrity.org/health/cor​onavirus-and-inequality/state-policies​-may-send-people-with-disabilities-to-​the-back-of-the-line-for-ventilators/

It's not eugenics because it's a crisis!


It isn't "eugenics" because that is not what the word means; the term's literal meaning is "good birth".

It refers to stopping those deemed "unfit" from reproducing.

This, on the other hand, is called triage.

And yeah, it's farking horrible, but there it is: the legacy of Trump, anti-maskers, general COVIDiots, religious freaks, conspiracy theorists et al.

It didn't have to be this way.
 
orbister
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Headline:

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Article

i.imgur.comView Full Size

So this policy actually seem to apply to people who have been declared dead or have no pulse after 20 minutes of resuscitation attempts. That's also "dead", isn't it? Why clutter hospitals up with dead people? I know there are a couple of paramedic farkers - perhaps they could tell us how many people recover after 20 minutes of resus and no pulse.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Umm, if they're blue and 20 minutes does not improve, seems like a general case to stop efforts. Like the part in CPR training where they tell you not to attempt if the victim was decapitated. Play them like an orcarina. I don't think so.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aagrajag: thatboyoverthere: So how long before they start stealing medical supplies and equipment from the disabled and chronically ill? Because that was and still is farking being talked about seriously.

https://publicintegrity.org/health/cor​onavirus-and-inequality/state-policies​-may-send-people-with-disabilities-to-​the-back-of-the-line-for-ventilators/

It's not eugenics because it's a crisis!

It isn't "eugenics" because that is not what the word means; the term's literal meaning is "good birth".

It refers to stopping those deemed "unfit" from reproducing.

This, on the other hand, is called triage.

And yeah, it's farking horrible, but there it is: the legacy of Trump, anti-maskers, general COVIDiots, religious freaks, conspiracy theorists et al.

It didn't have to be this way.


Depending on the people doing the triage, it could (At worst) turn into genocide... But I'm sure that won't happen in any of the Deep SouthTM states once triaging at the scene starts there.

At least it is no pulse/breathing to call it now.  If things get worse, that line might get moved though...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thank you healthcare workers for doing your best to help people through this pandemic, even if some of the people you try to help are too pigheaded to protect\help themselves and their community.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But on the local feeds, it's all fake, the hospitals and morgues are lying, and we're all sheeples for believing it. Don't wear your mask! Open all the businesses! Blame it on Newsom for going to a restaurant!
 
