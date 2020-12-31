 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Washington Post)   Some people in the world can eat anything they want, as much as they want, and never gain a pound. Here's how to kill them. No, no, just kidding. It's an explanation of how their metabolism allows that to happen. So read this first, then kill them   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm not getting fatter, my bones are betting bigger as I age.

\science!!!
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You won't catch me, soundsfatmitter.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Then there are those people who don't get hungry and can do things like "forget" to eat.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eat them and gain their powers.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I just want a device that turns mental/emotional stress into energy (Instead of physical stress)

That way I can go super saiyan
 
