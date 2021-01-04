 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Ravalli Republic)   Woman fined for climbing Mt. Rushmore to Washington's lapel; must've decided she wasn't ready to free-climb the nose   (ravallirepublic.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Buncha kids with a fake ID, bought a bottle of bubbly to celebrate one of them free climbing a cliff. Almost got put in the pokey, but a bunch of other kids doing high speed donuts, not them there low speed ones, pulled the BLART team away and What kind of Christian musician decides he wants in on that action?
Jesus, America. Get your shiat together.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Think of how hard it is going to be to climb up trump's frog throat.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I understood that reference!
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did she find the secret entrance behind Lincoln's wart?
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North by Northwest (1959) - Mount Rushmore Scene (9/10) | Movieclips
Youtube nPeH0w6ZXZM
h

Maybe she's a Hitchcock fan.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zobear
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Badass woman free climbs the Nose?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thisispete: [YouTube video: North by Northwest (1959) - Mount Rushmore Scene (9/10) | Movieclips]h

Maybe she's a Hitchcock fan.


God that movie is good.

/ best nearly-blackout-drunk driving scene in cinema?
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BUT IS SHE HOT?!
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I recently saw a picture of that mountain (hill?) before it was carved/blasted.  Its beauty was unpresidented.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mt Rushmore?

Do you mean the Six Grandfathers?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zobear: Badass woman free climbs the Nose?

[Fark user image 732x380]


Nothing approaching Lynn Hill levels of badass apparently. A more appropriate headline would be "Woman fined for hiking..."

But to be fair, very few things anywhere approach Lynn Hill levels of badass.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She wanted to join Team America and would have if not for those meddling rangers.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: I recently saw a picture of that mountain (hill?) before it was carved/blasted.  Its beauty was unpresidented.


Get out, you.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It makes me sad that it isn't climbable.
Make it free with no fixed pro.  A little chalk, body oil, and rubber isn't going to ruin it. It's only a few pitches high, so it isn't like people will be camping on it.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
By chance do you think she may have been trying to put a Mask on Washington's face????
She just got caught before she could deploy it.....Right?!?!?!?
Fark user imageView Full Size


My FREE-DUMBZ!
 
