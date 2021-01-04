 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(YouTube)   Totally not funny, Climate Change. Not now
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An F.125
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not unusual to get tornadoes in the northern Sacramento Valley (I've seen a couple of wall clouds out there myself), but that's a spectacular video.

It touched down right near Vina, CA which has a monastery winery called New Clairveaux, good wines.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All California now needs is a nuclear meltdown and a volcanic eruption and we retire their number and hang up their jersey forever.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Touched down North of Chico? I hope The Man is ok.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

make me some tea: It's not unusual to get tornadoes in the northern Sacramento Valley (I've seen a couple of wall clouds out there myself), but that's a spectacular video.

It touched down right near Vina, CA which has a monastery winery called New Clairveaux, good wines.


IT IS GLOBAL WARMING, GRETA TOLD ME SO!
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: All California now needs is a nuclear meltdown and a volcanic eruption and we retire their number and hang up their jersey forever.


We've got a pile of nuclear waste sitting on the shores of San Diego just waiting for a tsunami to carry it out to sea. Does that count?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One day I'll tell my grandchildren about the time before climate change when tornadoes didn't exist.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: All California now needs is a nuclear meltdown and a volcanic eruption and we retire their number and hang up their jersey forever.


Mount Lassen, 1915.


> Lassen Peak and Mount St. Helens in Washington state were the only two volcanoes in the contiguous United States to erupt during the 20th century. Lassen Volcanic National Park was created in Tehama County, California, to preserve the devastated areas as they were, for future observation and study, and to preserve the nearby volcanic features.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: make me some tea: It's not unusual to get tornadoes in the northern Sacramento Valley (I've seen a couple of wall clouds out there myself), but that's a spectacular video.

It touched down right near Vina, CA which has a monastery winery called New Clairveaux, good wines.

IT IS GLOBAL WARMING, GRETA TOLD ME SO!


Global warming makes storms more intense since warmer air carries more moisture.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tubular
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

make me some tea: It's not unusual to get tornadoes in the northern Sacramento Valley (I've seen a couple of wall clouds out there myself), but that's a spectacular video.

It touched down right near Vina, CA which has a monastery winery called New Clairveaux, good wines.


Dude. Bro. Broseph.  Brosephine. Brosephus.  I have listened to latin mass at that monastery.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

make me some tea: NotThatGuyAgain: make me some tea: It's not unusual to get tornadoes in the northern Sacramento Valley (I've seen a couple of wall clouds out there myself), but that's a spectacular video.

It touched down right near Vina, CA which has a monastery winery called New Clairveaux, good wines.

IT IS GLOBAL WARMING, GRETA TOLD ME SO!

Global warming makes storms more intense since warmer air carries more moisture.


If people who deny climate change held such lofty standards for the peope they vote for, how wonderful life would be.

If global warming, why snow in winter? Cher Bono, libs!
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How can a tornado video be BORING?

Fire the simpercell that made that thing. It was a tornado for, like 2 seconds... at least I think it was a tornado. The cameraman was shooting from Cleveland, apparently. Might have been a tin drain spout at that range.
 
