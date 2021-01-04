 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Deseret News)   I'm dancing with tears in my eyes ... Oh and Mom's blood on my shoes   (deseret.com) divider line
    Strange, Bathtub, Rooms, Arrest, Collateral consequences of criminal charges, The Police, 14-year-old sister, KILL, Sting  
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminded me somehow of Natural Born Killers, when they dispatch with Mallory's dad and mom. I found the scene on YouTube but it's just a wee bit too NSFW--and it's fiction and this was a real thing--big difference.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ultravox - Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (Official Music Video)
Youtube PSQWUZ8a2Ho


R.I.P. Midge Ure and Ultravox
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Police say Lopez had THC in his system at the time of his arrest. The 17-year-old sister told police she believed Lopez was providing marijuana to her 14-year-old sister, and that the sister knew what was going to happen, the affidavit says."

Yeah that's what happened.  Nothing at all to do with schizophrenia.  Nope.  It's those damn marijuanas!  I think it's time to make it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When police interviewed the 14-year-old girl, officers noted in the report that she "was acting very strange." She told detectives that she and Lopez "have been together a lot lately and they take turns sleeping so they can watch over one another."

The girl then claimed it was not her mother who was shot, then smiled when asked about dancing with her brother after the shooting, the affidavit states, adding that she began "to recite the song" and "did not show any emotion" during the police interview.

well that's a creepy as f*ck, possibly incestuos, lil' folie a deux......
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad things happen when you don't take the cannoli.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proton: "Police say Lopez had THC in his system at the time of his arrest. The 17-year-old sister told police she believed Lopez was providing marijuana to her 14-year-old sister, and that the sister knew what was going to happen, the affidavit says."

Yeah that's what happened.  Nothing at all to do with schizophrenia.  Nope.  It's those damn marijuanas!  I think it's time to make it

[Fark user image 240x223]


And nothing to do with the fact that Springville is Meth Central in Utah County.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [YouTube video: Ultravox - Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (Official Music Video)]

R.I.P. Midge Ure and Ultravox


I'm surprised this didn't happen in ohhhhhhhhhh Vienna
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can dance if we want to. We can shoot our Mom's behind. Or shoot her head, and if Mom is dead, we'll she's, no Mom of mine.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: We can dance if we want to. We can shoot our Mom's behind. Or shoot her head, and if Mom is dead, we'll she's, no Mom of mine.


I'm going straight to hell for laughing at that, while singing along to it.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: We can dance if we want to. We can shoot our Mom's behind. Or shoot her head, and if Mom is dead, we'll she's, no Mom of mine.


Brilliant and disturbing, so it must be art.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When police interviewed the 14-year-old girl, officers noted in the report that she "was acting very strange." She told detectives that she and Lopez "have been together a lot lately and they take turns sleeping so they can watch over one another."
The girl then claimed it was not her mother who was shot, then smiled when asked about dancing with her brother after the shooting, the affidavit states, adding that she began "to recite the song" and "did not show any emotion" during the police interview."

Wonder if the sister did it and big brother is taking the heat for his little sister...
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [YouTube video: Ultravox - Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (Official Music Video)]

R.I.P. Midge Ure and Ultravox


Kesha - Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (Audio)
Youtube w1ClgUGz28g
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trik: "When police interviewed the 14-year-old girl, officers noted in the report that she "was acting very strange." She told detectives that she and Lopez "have been together a lot lately and they take turns sleeping so they can watch over one another."
The girl then claimed it was not her mother who was shot, then smiled when asked about dancing with her brother after the shooting, the affidavit states, adding that she began "to recite the song" and "did not show any emotion" during the police interview."

Wonder if the sister did it and big brother is taking the heat for his little sister...


It's not without precedent, but at the same time it's more often that the male is more likely to actually do the killing on sheer willpower.

proton: Yeah that's what happened. Nothing at all to do with schizophrenia. Nope. It's those damn marijuanas!


Pot consumption has been linked with increased incidents of schizophrenia. Then again so has nicotine use, most likely because it helps lessen some of the symptoms.

luna1580: adding that she began "to recite the song"


WHAT. SONG? The bloody article says nothing about a song!!
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: WHAT. SONG? The bloody article says nothing about a song!!


The one they danced to.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Trik: "When police interviewed the 14-year-old girl, officers noted in the report that she "was acting very strange." She told detectives that she and Lopez "have been together a lot lately and they take turns sleeping so they can watch over one another."
The girl then claimed it was not her mother who was shot, then smiled when asked about dancing with her brother after the shooting, the affidavit states, adding that she began "to recite the song" and "did not show any emotion" during the police interview."

Wonder if the sister did it and big brother is taking the heat for his little sister...

It's not without precedent, but at the same time it's more often that the male is more likely to actually do the killing on sheer willpower.

proton: Yeah that's what happened. Nothing at all to do with schizophrenia. Nope. It's those damn marijuanas!

Pot consumption has been linked with increased incidents of schizophrenia. Then again so has nicotine use, most likely because it helps lessen some of the symptoms.

luna1580: adding that she began "to recite the song"

WHAT. SONG? The bloody article says nothing about a song!!


Lets go with Mumblebjork, due to  mumbling
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trik: "When police interviewed the 14-year-old girl, officers noted in the report that she "was acting very strange." She told detectives that she and Lopez "have been together a lot lately and they take turns sleeping so they can watch over one another."
The girl then claimed it was not her mother who was shot, then smiled when asked about dancing with her brother after the shooting, the affidavit states, adding that she began "to recite the song" and "did not show any emotion" during the police interview."

Wonder if the sister did it and big brother is taking the heat for his little sister...


I doubt she did it, but she may have had a hand in the planning, and it may have been her idea. Neither of them sound stable, it is hard to say which one is in charge.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

proton: "Police say Lopez had THC in his system at the time of his arrest. The 17-year-old sister told police she believed Lopez was providing marijuana to her 14-year-old sister, and that the sister knew what was going to happen, the affidavit says."

Yeah that's what happened.  Nothing at all to do with schizophrenia.  Nope.  It's those damn marijuanas!  I think it's time to make it

[Fark user image image 240x223]


Once I got so high that I almost killed a half dozen Danish that showed up at my house unexpectedly. The only thing that stopped me was Jesus. He was like "hey man, save some for breakfast tomorrow." Jesus was a friend and my roommate at the time who worked at a bakery.
 
