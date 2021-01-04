 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NECN Boston)   Since there is nothing else to do, let's choose a state dinosaur   (necn.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Othniel Charles Marsh, Dinosaurs of North America, Podokesaurus, Dinosaur, Fossil, online survey, new session, Metacomet-Monadnock Trail  
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thoughtco.comView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy one get one free.
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Florimanotops.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love you
You love me
We're a happy family
With a great big hug
And a kiss from me to you
Won't you say you love me too
 
get real
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Taxasurous
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lickalotopus
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would suggest "conservative ideology" but that's probably too old.
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd rather have the $2000 grand they're gonna waste on this shat!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.necn.comView Full Size

Pictured: Derpasaurus Rex
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mojongo: [thoughtco.com image 388x603]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Massaholis Rex.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I agree, subby. We should never do anything else other than sitting around fretting about all of the terrible things that are going on in the world.

I mean, why am I even wasting time posting in this thread when I could be curled up in the corner crying?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I agree, subby. We should never do anything else other than sitting around fretting about all of the terrible things that are going on in the world.

I mean, why am I even wasting time posting in this thread when I could be curled up in the corner crying?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/and we'd better hear sobbing!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A politician is getting another award?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I vote Helicoprion

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
